Casio Honored With Two MMR Dealers' Choice Awards For Home And Pro Digital Keyboard Of The Year Award Recipients Chosen by Musical Instrument Retailers Who Determine Which Companies and Products Earn Best in Class Recognition

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., has once again been honored with Musical Merchandise Review's (MMR) 2021 "Dealers' Choice" Awards for both "Home Digital Keyboard of the Year," and "Pro Digital Keyboard of the Year."

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)

Music dealers nationwide chose the Casio PRIVIA PX-S Series as this year's "Home and Pro Digital Keyboard of the Year."

The world's leading provider of powerful and affordable musical instruments has won the magazine's prestigious award an impressive six times since 2015. This year represents the first time Casio has simultaneously earned the top position in both the Home and Pro categories. MMR's industry recognition is particularly meaningful since dealers throughout the United States vote on these awards, which provides an extra level of credibility and prestige.

Music dealers nationwide ultimately chose the Casio PRIVIA PX-S Series as this year's "Home Digital Keyboard of the Year." The PX-S Series features top-selling digital pianos that have earned a reputation for sound and features that punch far above their price class. The newest model introduced this year is the PX-S1100, which retains its stylish design in the world's slimmest body while offering an inviting keyboard touch and stunningly realistic piano sound, making it the ideal instrument for the home, recording studio or stage. Its notable upgrades include improved piano tones with enhanced damper and string resonance system, included WU-BT10 Bluetooth MIDI and Audio, improved Speaker System and wireless piano control with the Chordana Play for Piano app.

While Casio keyboards have long held a stellar reputation for inspired music making in the home, the company's PRIVIA Series is also represented by highly capable performance stage pianos, earning this year's MMR Dealers' Choice Award for "Pro Digital Keyboard of the Year."

"Home Digital Piano Line of the Year and Pro Digital Piano Line of the Year have long been two of the most hotly contested categories in MMR's annual Dealers' Choice Awards," said Christian Wissmuller, editor of MMR. "This is a stacked field with excellent instruments produced by a number of well-regarded brands, so for voters to deliver both wins to Casio is pretty remarkable. It's especially meaningful because the Dealers' Choice Awards aren't determined by me, MMR's staff, or some questionably assembled 'panel of experts' — the victors are chosen by the folks who know what they're talking about when it comes to what musical gear is connecting with end-users and generating profit for stores: MI dealers, themselves. Congratulations to the team at Casio for delivering products that truly resonate with, and help to define, this competitive market segment."

"These awards mean so much to us at Casio, and I want to express our deepest gratitude to the music retailers who once again voted for our keyboards," said Stephen Schmidt, vice president of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "To be honored by our dealers, who have an intimate knowledge of the depth and breadth of the industry's offerings means that we are not only delivering products that meet the needs of today's musicians, but also helping to build the success of our retailers. This recognition inspires us to continue to set the industry standard in product design, manufacture and service."

For 29 years, readers of MMR have selected the top instruments across an array of categories, honoring those companies which have designed, produced, and marketed gear that has resonated most with end-users and generated sales and profit for retailers.

The award-winning products will be featured in the pages of MMR's December 2021 issue.

Casio PRIVIA PX-S Series digital pianos are available at select music dealers nationwide. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about MMR Magazine, please visit www.mmrmagazine.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.