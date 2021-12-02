Pediatric neuroscientists from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center to present at American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

Pediatric neuroscientists from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center to present at American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric experts from the Neuroscience Institute at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will present their research at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES) held Dec. 3-7, 2021.

www.lebonheur.org (PRNewsFoto/Le Bonheur Children's Hospital)

AES is a community of professionals engaged in the understanding, diagnosis, study, prevention, treatment and cure of epilepsy with the goal of improving outcomes for persons with epilepsy.

The annual meeting is held each year for the epilepsy community to learn best practices and review breakthrough research.

Le Bonheur Children's and UTHSC presentations include:

Saturday, Dec., 4



Epilepsy and Behavior: What Physicians Providers Need to Know

Sunday, Dec. 5

Prevalence and Treatment of Dysphagia in Children with Infantile Spasms

Attachment Style and Brain Abnormalities in Patients with PNES

Monday, Dec., 6

Initial Real-World Experience with Cenobamate (Xcopri®) in Adolescents and Adults: A Single Center Experience

