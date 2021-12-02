U-Haul Repurposing Former Kmart for First Company Store in Butte

BUTTE, Mont., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is now operating at the former Kmart® store at 3300 Harrison Ave. and plans to offer customers more than 600 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at its first Company-owned Butte facility.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Butte is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies out of a temporary showroom.

Adaptive reuse of the 7.89-acre property will soon render a variety of self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. The facility will also provide towing accessories, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, propane, an indoor load/unload area for storage customers and much more.

"This building has been sitting vacant for years, so we're excited to breathe life back into the store and show our neighbors what U-Haul brings to a community," said Patrick Friede, U-Haul Company of Montana president. "We have a proven track record of reusing big box stores and know what it takes to transform an unused space into an attractive, functional facility."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Butte at (406) 565-4060. Hours of operation are currently 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul acquired the property on Nov. 11.

The Butte store will be the Company's 12th owned-and-operated facility in Montana. There are also 81 independent small businesses across the state serving do-it-yourself movers as U-Haul neighborhood dealers.

"Montana is in growth mode," Friede said. "People are moving here. We're investing in Butte while conserving the resources associated with building from the ground up. Our goal is to update this property and provide our customers with a clean, dry and secure place to store their belongings."

Montana was the No. 19 U-Haul growth state of 2020 with arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks jumping 9% over 2019.

Acquisition of the former Kmart property is being driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Once U-Haul of Butte is fully operational, Friede aims to staff the facility with at least 10 local hires to promote employment in the Butte community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

