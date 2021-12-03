SquadLocker, rSchoolToday, and VNN form Custom Apparel and Fulfillment Services Partnership

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SquadLocker, a leading disruptor in custom apparel software and fulfillment services, has been named a key service and apparel provider for rSchoolToday, a cloud-based software solution company serving the K-12 market.

Serving more than 8,000 schools, districts, colleges, and universities, rSchoolToday's platform provides an integrated suite of cloud-hosted software and mobile app solutions. Through their partnership with SquadLocker, rSchoolToday will now be able to integrate apparel fulfillment across their platform.

"We are excited to partner with SquadLocker," says Ray Dretske, President and Co-Founder of rSchoolToday. "They offer a powerful, simple-to-use platform, great quality, and excellent service, and can scale with us as we continue our rapid growth in the K-12 market."

rSchoolToday's clients will be able to take advantage of SquadLocker's groundbreaking ecommerce software and on-demand fulfillment services that alleviate the traditional burdens administrators face like managing tight order windows, facilitating data transfers to apparel partners, and handling apparel distribution.

"Our on demand ecommerce and fulfillment platform is ideal to help every child, club, team, and faculty member celebrate their unique identity, all year long," says Gary Goldberg, CEO of SquadLocker.

Through their exclusive partnership with SquadLocker, rSchoolToday clients will be set up with digital storefronts that never close. Students, athletes, fans, and families can directly purchase spirit wear, sports uniforms, and club apparel – and have it delivered to their door with no order minimums.

"Celebrating the identity of every student and allowing each organization, team, or club at a school to purchase customized gear all year long is true to our mission," says Goldberg. "rSchoolToday and VNN both have thousands of institutions using their platforms. We are committed to serving each one and helping each student reach his or her full potential."

About SquadLocker:

SquadLocker is a tech-led apparel and software service company transforming the way sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and goods. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit squadlocker.com.

About rSchoolToday:

rSchoolToday is a 28-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool's Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler on the market. rSchool currently serves over 8,700 schools and 15 state athletic associations. www.rschooltoday.com

About VNN

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of over 15% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN products connect the high school sports experience onto a single platform for passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic professionals across the country. https://www.vnnsports.net/

