Advarra Cloud improves the delivery of applications to automate, streamline, connect, and expedite processes across the clinical trial lifecycle.

Advarra Launches Next Generation Cloud Platform for Clinical Research Advarra Cloud improves the delivery of applications to automate, streamline, connect, and expedite processes across the clinical trial lifecycle.

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, clinical site technologies, and research quality and compliance consulting services, today announced the launch of Advarra Cloud. This next generation platform broadens cloud deployment options for Advarra customers and delivers applications in an easy to use, fully managed environment.

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted IRB and IBC review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. (PRNewsfoto/Advarra)

Advarra Cloud will drive efficiencies and cost savings while providing customers the added benefit of pre-validated installation qualification (IQ) and operational qualification (OQ). Built upon life sciences industry best practices, Advarra Cloud's modern and flexible architecture will allow customers to meet changing business and regulatory compliance needs while lowering overall cost and reducing complexity.

Advarra Cloud will address a wide range of life science industry challenges, primarily focused on:

Solutions for sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) that support the management and execution of global studies, ensure compliance through study-specific training and schedules, monitor site progress, and expedite the study startup process.

Solutions for sites that are standards-based and provide comprehensive research operations management, accelerated study activation timelines, enhanced compliance across the research enterprise, and tools to enable strategic decision making.

Advarra Cloud empowers customers to leverage software as a service (SaaS) applications provided by Advarra in a fully managed and hosted cloud-native environment. Advarra supplies the infrastructure, software, personnel, systems, and processes to deliver and support the Advarra Cloud environment, freeing customers to focus on effectively enhancing and executing their clinical research processes.

"We are bringing the power of the cloud and next generation cloud-computing to our customers in a modern, enduring platform that allows them to scale up with less cost and effort," said Gadi Saarony, Chief Executive Officer at Advarra. "The nature and complexity of clinical trials continue to evolve, and Advarra Cloud will help our clients be more flexible and accelerate delivery of critical research activities"

As the foundation to enabling better connectivity between sponsor and site systems and processes, Advarra Cloud enables the delivery of safer, smarter, and faster clinical trials. Advarra will immediately begin utilizing the Advarra Cloud to support new capabilities within its key solutions such as the OnCore clinical trial management system, Advarra eRegulatory Management System (eReg), advanced data analytics, and Longboat site training, protocol compliance, and patient engagement platform.

Saarony further commented, "This is just one of a series of initiatives our customers will see from us in the coming months as we aim to support them in their journey to advance human health. In the end, it is all about enabling customer success as quickly and efficiently as possible, and our new cloud platform delivers on that promise."

Advarra Cloud is currently available in the United States and Canada, with EMEA and Asia Pac availability in early 2022. For more information on Advarra technology solutions, visit https://www.advarra.com.

About Advarra

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advarra