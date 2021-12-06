Belfonti Announces The Appointment Of Janice Miner As Chief Operating Officer Of Its Management Affiliate - MCR Property Management, Inc.

HAMDEN, Conn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies is pleased to announce that Janice Miner has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of MCR Property Management, Inc., a Belfonti-related entity.

Janice Miner, COO of MCR Property Management, Inc.

Ms. Miner is an industry leader with more than 35 years of proven results. She has extensive experience in all facets of general management and strategic planning for multi-family and mixed-use properties.

"Janice is a dynamic leader, which is exactly what we were looking for in a COO. She also has excellent analytical and communication skills and we are very excited to have her join our team," said Michael Belfonti, the CEO of both Belfonti Companies and MCR Property Management.

Ms. Miner formerly served as a Senior Officer of Bozzuto Management Company and was responsible for business development in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Before Bozzuto, she served as the Senior Vice President of Avalon Bay, a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Her past achievements include documented success in the turn-around of troubled and underperforming assets as well as general portfolio asset management, development and redevelopment, and acquisition/disposition strategies.

"I am so pleased to join forces with Michael and his team at MCR. I am confident that this partnership will be beneficial for all as we work together to create maximum profitability for the Belfonti portfolio," said Ms. Miner.

Ms. Miner officially began her duties at MCR Property Management on December 6, 2021.

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Under the leadership of Michael Belfonti (the company's founder, president and CEO), the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and has completed billions of dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment units, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

About MCR Property Management, Inc: MCR Property Management, Inc. has been a leader in the property management industry since its founding in 1990 by Michael Belfonti, who currently serves as CEO. The company manages millions of square feet of real estate, providing excellence in the creation and execution of innovative property management and leasing strategies as well as construction management. The company's direct experience also includes development, renovation, rehabilitation, repositioning and asset acquisition and disposition. www.mcrmanagement.com

Media Contact: Michele Lopez, mlopez@belfonti.com

