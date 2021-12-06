Genesys Raises $580 Million in Funding at $21 Billion Valuation

Round is led with investment by Salesforce Ventures with participation from ServiceNow Ventures and Zoom Video Communications, to strengthen Genesys leadership in the Experience as a Service(SM) market

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, today announced a $580 million round of funding, which is intended to accelerate the company's leadership in the Experience as a Service market globally. The oversubscribed round was led by Salesforce Ventures with participation from other investors ServiceNow Ventures; Zoom Video Communications; funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, D1 Capital Partners and another large US-based West Coast mutual fund manager. This offering values Genesys at a valuation of $21 billion.

"Two years ago, we saw the challenge businesses faced in meeting the expectations of consumers and employees around digital experiences. We realized we had an opportunity to transform not only our company but the overall industry," said Tony Bates, CEO and Chairman of Genesys. "We believe this fundraise, including raising from leading strategic investors, validates the achievements we have made to date and will accelerate our continuing efforts to expand and realize the vast Experience as a Service market opportunity ahead."

Over the last two years, Genesys has undergone a significant transformation across its leadership, business model, solution portfolio and ecosystem, resulting in strong growth. The company's cloud and subscription bookings, which make up more than 90% of total new bookings, grew more than 100% year-over-year in the first half of fiscal year 2022 (February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021).

Genesys also introduced the industry's first multicloud architecture, delivered several hundred innovations across its customer experience platforms, released a new workforce engagement solution and launched the Genesys DXTM solution, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and digital experience product targeted at new sales and marketing audiences. Acquisitions also further enhanced the company's capabilities in AI and experience orchestration.

"Customer expectations continue to rise exponentially around personalized, empathetic, and connected experiences," said John Somorjai, EVP of Corporate Development and Salesforce Ventures at Salesforce. "We believe our investment in Genesys will not only help accelerate the company's success but the success of our joint customers."

Today's announcement reflects the company's ongoing commitment to enhance its ecosystem through new and expanded strategic alliances, most recently with Google Cloud. Genesys has also introduced initiatives for system integrators, channel partners, technology partners and independent consultants that provide them with a programmatic path to business as part of the ecosystem.

Nearly 7,000 organizations around the world, including 17 of the top 20 Fortune 500 companies, now deliver customer or employee experiences with Genesys. Given the strength of the Genesys cloud offerings, ecosystem and customer momentum, the strategic investments highlight the commercial opportunities for new use cases, new industries, new buyers and new geographies.

Genesys was advised by Goldman Sachs as exclusive placement agent and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a ServiceSM our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2021 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Multicloud CX, Genesys DX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

