Kaspien Wins Silver in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, has been named a silver winner in the Comeback Company of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards 2021, a leading independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Kaspien's recognition in the category comes after a year of notable strides in business development, client acquisition and financial growth. In January 2021, the company's lifetime revenue surpassed $1 billion in total sales, and company sales have well exceeded $100 million annually for the last three years. The company oversaw several successful additions in 2021, including the opening of a new brand acquisitions arm, the expansion of its Target Plus onboarding program, expanding its merchant fulfilled network, and winning a Marketing Automation Innovation award for its Amazon advertising software, AdManager. Kaspien continued growing the organization with the addition of new team members and expanded its executive team to meet the needs of its scaling business.

"It's an honor to be included in this year's Best in Biz awards line-up, and I'm proud of the efforts our team at Kaspien has made this year," said Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra. "While the last 20 months have brought unprecedented challenges and continued reverberations, our company rose to the occasion in every way, finding ways to grow and improve. I'm looking forward to building upon this upward trajectory into 2022 and beyond."

This year marked the 11th Best in Biz Awards and the annual installment saw intense competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best-known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn ongoing challenges into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired. Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading-edge global e-commerce growth platform that helps brands sell more effectively online. The Company deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and expand brands' presence on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing proprietary technologies for supply chain resilience, marketing, brand control, and predictive analytics. Serving thousands of brands, distributors, agencies, and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring its extensive suite of seller services to partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. The Company has a long track record of success in its mission to become number one in GMV for marketplace services. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of partners such as 3M, Funko, Strider Bikes, and UNFI. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

