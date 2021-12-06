Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Launching New Sparkling Lemonade in Q1 of 2022

MELBOURNE, FL, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has developed and will be launching a new line of beverages, Ooh La Lemin Sparkling Lemonade, which will launch in early Q1 of 2022. Ooh La Lemin Sparkling will be produced in 12oz sleek cans; it will be made with all natural ingredients; it is gluten and GMO free; and it has 10 low calories. Ooh La Lemin Sparkling will be available in six delicious flavors: Blue Raspberry, Citrus Splash, Cucumber Watermelon, Huckleberry, Original, and Pineapple Mango.



The Sparkling Water category is one of the fastest growing categories in beverage, and Kona Gold identified an opportunity to take advantage of that by creating the first shelf stable, all-natural, sparkling, and low-calorie lemonade in the market. Sales in the non-Alcohol Sparkling Water category in the USA will be close to $34 Billion USD in 2021, and the category is expected to double again within the next 2-4 years.



Kona Gold has already received commitments from distributors for its Ooh La Lemin Sparkling Lemonades. Additionally, the Company has several meetings set up in the next two months with large distributors and big box stores interested in selling the Company's new Sparkling Lemonades.



"I am excited to be announcing to our shareholders and consumers our newest addition to our beverage portfolio, Ooh La Lemin Sparkling," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Our team has been working with a new flavor house who has hit the formulation of our new Sparkling Lemonades out of the park with 6 amazing flavors. We set out to create an all-natural, low-calorie sparkling lemonade that can be sold in all retailers from organic super markets, to your local convenience store, and we have successfully done that. The Sparkling Category is on fire and is set to have massive growth over the coming years. We feel Ooh La Lemin Sparkling will take a big bite out of that category."



Clark continued, "We will be launching Ooh La Lemin Sparkling in early Q1 and will be aggressively marketing the launch with social media influencers and media ads, such as our January ad in United Airlines magazine that's in every seat back on every United Airplane. The reception from current and potential new distributors has been the strongest we've seen for any of our brands, and we hope to be announcing some big distribution and chain deals in the very near future."



The Company recently announced its launch of its new ecommerce website for its Ooh La Lemin Lemonade brand and Ooh La Lemin's availability on one of the biggest ecommerce platforms for the first time, Amazon.com. Kona Gold Beverage acquired the Lemin Lemonade brand earlier this year and rebranded it to Ooh La Lemin, which has proven to be extremely successful for the brand, as sales have increased approximately 3-5 times in locations that carried the previous branded lemonades. Ooh La Lemin, which was previously only available in 24 pack cases online, is now available in 12 pack cases as well, for the first time.



For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/



About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.