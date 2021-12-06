Novelis Achieves ASI Certifications in Europe, Asia and South America; Progresses Toward Certifications in North America

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced it has reached a significant milestone on the way to achieving Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certifications in every region where it operates. In recent months, Novelis has achieved ASI certifications in Europe, Asia and South America. The company is on target to complete ASI certifications for can manufacturing facilities in North America by mid-2022.

All 11 of Novelis' European manufacturing sites have achieved ASI's Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard Certifications. In Asia, the company's South Korea operations at Yeongju and Ulsan Aluminum, a joint venture between Novelis and Kobe Steel, have been awarded ASI's Performance Standard Certification. In Brazil, Novelis' plant in Pindamonhangaba earned ASI's Performance Standard Certification.

The Europe-wide dual certification makes Novelis the largest, fully certified, flat-rolled aluminum manufacturer in the continent and positions the company to meet the growing demand for sustainable aluminum from all parts of the world. These certifications also demonstrate Novelis' commitment to sustainability and underscore its ambition to be the world's leading provider of low-carbon, high-recycled-content aluminum.

"Achieving ASI certification is a key strategy for us to become the aluminum industry's most sustainable company and encourage others to follow our lead," said Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novelis. "Through the unparalleled use of recycled content, Novelis is driving a more circular aluminum system. These certifications clearly establish Novelis as a supplier of choice and a partner that is improving sustainability throughout the value chain."

The ASI Performance Standard addresses environmental, social and governance principles for the production of aluminum, assuring that the ASI-certified organization's production practices are responsible. The ASI Chain of Custody Standard complements the Performance Standard by certifying not only the production of responsible aluminum but also its sourcing and processing along the value chain. Having both ASI's Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard Certifications allows an organization to supply independently certified sustainable aluminum products.

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $12.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

