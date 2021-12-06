Sharp Names Joe O'Malley Senior Vice President Of Sharp Business Systems

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces today that Joe O'Malley has been appointed as the new Senior Vice President of SIICA's direct sales and service operations, Sharp Business Systems (SBS). In this role, Joe reports directly to SIICA President and CEO Mike Marusic and is responsible for all aspects of the direct sales business for SIICA.

Joe O’Malley, Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems.

Joe joined Sharp in March 2021 as the East Regional Vice President for SBS, leading the overall efforts of the direct sales operations on the East Coast. Since joining, Joe was able to drive all East Region branches to become centers of excellence, helping them to innovate and drive go-to-market strategies that allowed them to achieve revenue and profit growth.

"As we continue to grow and enhance our direct sales offering, Joe brings a wealth of experience across all facets of the business that will be invaluable to Sharp moving forward," said Mike Marusic. "Joe's proven leadership abilities and extensive knowledge will help to continue positioning SBS as a leader in the industry."

Prior to Sharp, Joe served as the President of Stewart Business Systems, a Xerox/Global Company, for 13 years, focusing on office technology, software, IT and managed print services. This role provided him with keen insights on branch day-to-day operations in the New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware regions. He has also held senior leadership positions at Kyocera, Oki Data, Wyse Technology and Princeton Softech, developing a strong manufacturer and IT perspective.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales and service division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows, and increasing information security, SBS strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use. Sharp's expansive line of products and solutions include interactive displays such as the award-winning Windows collaboration display and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, commercial displays, security-first laptops, IT management solutions, desktop monitors and a full suite of multifunction copier and printer solutions.

For more information about Sharp's business products, visit our website at www.sharp-sbs.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

pmerchan@peppercomm.com

Sharp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation