Tell the world about Jiangsu: Global Communication Center opens in Jiangsu

NANJING, China, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first base of "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center was officially launched in Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu, recently. The official operation of the centre helps to build a new bridge between the world and Jiangsu in areas of culture and tourism.

Jiangsu will continue to establish bases of the centre in Tokyo, New York, and Paris, and gradually form an international communication network of "one centre, four bases", which focuses on different regions, countries and communities to precisely carry out cultural and tourism communication.

The centre has initiated projects such as "Most Beautiful Spring", "Most Beautiful Autumn", and "Beautiful Countryside" during preparation, inviting well-known mainstream media photojournalists and photographers from around the world to present the charm of Jiangsu with incredible photos.

Those photos have been published on international mainstream media platforms such as The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Straits Times, The National, Clarin, European Pressphoto Agency, La Agencia EFE, S.A., and have been highly praised by international society.

In addition, an English magazine, Charm of Jiangsu, is expected to be released in the future. Furthermore, international cultural salons will be held, and think-tank researches on internationally renowned tourist destinations will be carried out to bring the brand of "Charm of Jiangsu" to a higher level.

We look forward to working with you to tell the world about a more charming and dynamic Jiangsu.

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism