American Hop Supplier Builds New European Fulfillment Center in Belgium

MONT SAINT GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to better serve the global brewing community Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), the largest grower-owned hop supplier based in Yakima, Washington, has completed construction of a state-of-the-art cold storage warehouse in Belgium.

Dec. 7, 2021 – In an effort to better serve the global brewing community, Yakima Chief Hops, the largest grower-owned hop supplier, has completed construction of a state-of-the-art facility in Belgium with a cold storage warehouse, taproom, homebrew production line and 1800-panel solar array.

Yakima Chief Hops has been supplying brewers worldwide with quality hops for more than 30 years. Developing some of the most cutting-edge products in the market, YCH has become a driver for creativity and innovation in the global beer industry.

The expansion into Europe will greatly improve the YCH customer experience, including increased access to their extensive portfolio of products and varieties as well as improved logistics and faster delivery times to brewery customers.

"Establishing a foundation here in Europe speaks to the commitment YCH has to delivering the highest quality hops directly to its global brewing customers," said Denis Gayte – Managing Director for YCH Europe. "Our new facility ensures that our hops grown in America's Pacific Northwest can be stored here in Europe and delivered to customers in the best possible condition."

Located in Mont Saint Guibert, the 6,600 sqm2 warehouse includes cold storage capacity to house up to 8,800 pallets of hops, office space, a taproom and a visitor center where customers can learn about hops and sample beers using YCH products. YCH also invested in a homebrew production line allowing the ability to offer high-quality hop pellets in smaller size packaging for home and nano brewers.

The facility was also designed with sustainability in mind, as it supports an 1800-panel solar array, producing 750 MW of energy, or about half of the building's total consumption. The green construction, design and operation plan centers around waste diversion, water conservation and healthfulness of interior spaces. The building runs on renewable energy and uses higher efficiency fixtures that reduce energy and water consumption.

European brewers interested in YCH products can reach out to EUsales@yakimachief.com

Yakima Chief Hops



YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become more than a hop supplier. We are leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing solutions-based products and industry-leading research. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the environment and communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

Yakima Chief Hops Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yakima Chief Hops)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yakima Chief Hops