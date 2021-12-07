Corbus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rachael Brake, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Rachael Brake, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, furthering the Company's mission of connecting innovation to purpose. Dr. Brake will build upon Corbus' commitment to immuno-oncology and joins the Company following the recent acquisition of monoclonal antibodies that inhibit TGFβ activation.

Dr. Brake most recently served at Takeda Pharmaceuticals where she held multiple leadership roles across the R&D continuum, including serving as Vice President, Global Project Leader in Oncology. In this position, she managed a portfolio of programs and cross-functional teams responsible for the preclinical and clinical exploration of various solid tumor drug candidates spanning diverse mechanisms of action. She is experienced in early- and late-stage clinical development, regulatory approvals (ALUNBRIG®, EXKIVITY™), program externalizations (DAY101, sapanisertib), and commercialization efforts. In her most recent role as the Head, U.S. Medical Affairs, in the Oncology Business Unit, Dr. Brake developed a medical strategy for Takeda Oncology's portfolio and emerging immune-focused pipeline. Prior to her tenure at Takeda, Dr. Brake held leadership roles in Research at Amgen Inc. and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Brake will be responsible for advancing Corbus' pipeline of TGFβ-targeting therapeutics as well as current endocannabinoid system targeting drug candidates. She will also play a key role in shaping the Company's broader scientific strategy to help guide future business development opportunities and refinement of the research scope for the Company.

Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus said, "Rachael brings a depth of industry experience coupled with a genuine passion for oncology drug development. Her expertise, leadership and vision will be critical to advancing our existing pipeline and supporting its expansion."

Dr. Brake added, "I am excited to join Corbus and chart its scientific vision. The acquisition of CRB-601 will enable us to measure the impact of selectively inhibiting TGFβ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and whether that overcomes the limitation of a 'cold' tumor microenvironment. I believe the integrins hold significant promise in immuno-oncology. I also look forward to expanding the new Corbus pipeline and leveraging the team's proven expertise in executing complex, global clinical trials."

Alan Holmer, Chairman of Corbus' Board of Directors said, "We are pleased to welcome Rachael to Corbus. We look forward to benefiting from her innovative drug discovery and development experience to bring new therapies to patients."

Dr. Brake obtained her Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the University of Western Australia Perth.

About Corbus

Corbus is committed to connecting innovation to our purpose of improving lives by developing new medicines that target inflammation, fibrosis, metabolism and immuno-oncology, by building upon our underlying expertise in immunology. Corbus' current pipeline includes small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system and anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

