Daiya Continues to Innovate with Introduction of New and Improved Plant-Based Blocks No. 1 plant-based cheese brand reinvents versatile blocks with new delicious oat & chickpea recipe

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya, the no. 1 plant-based cheese brand and pioneer of dairy-, gluten- and soy-free foods, today announced the availability of reformulated versions of Daiya Blocks, which feature new packaging and an improved recipe made from oats and chickpeas. The new Daiya Blocks are now available across the U.S., including major grocery chains Sprouts, Wegmans, Wakefern and Natural Grocers, as well as specialty retailers.

Made with oats and chickpeas and free from dairy, gluten and soy, Daiya's new and improved recipe offers a creamier, more balanced taste with a semi-firm bite and smooth finish. Available in Medium Cheddar, Jalapeño Havarti, Monterey Jack, Smoked Gouda and a new, soon-to-be fan-favorite Classic Mozzarella, these versatile plant-based blocks (SRP: $4.99) are designed to shred, slice, grate or cube, making them ideal for charcuterie boards, holiday entertaining, afternoon snacks and more. Peanut-free and safe for school lunches so you can enjoy freely!

"As more and more people continue exploring plant-based foods, we're more committed than ever to developing crave-worthy, plant-based versions of their favorite foods that deliver on the delicious taste, texture and flavor they expect," said Daiya's Vice President of Marketing Dan Hua. "Our new Daiya Blocks are available just in time for the holidays, giving new and current fans dairy-free options that deliver exceptional taste and texture and which can be easily incorporated into favorite recipes to satisfy comfort food cravings."

Over the years, Daiya has evolved as a leading innovator of crowd-pleasing foods in several categories, including pizza, frozen desserts, mac and cheeze, burritos, salad dressings and more. With the goal of encouraging fans to 'Enjoy the Unexpected' through plant-based goodness, Daiya delights taste buds and consistently sparks excitement amongst the plant-based community and flexitarians alike.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Plant-Based Cream Cheeze, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, and more.

