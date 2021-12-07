PetroCard Inc. Acquires Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC

KENT, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroCard Inc., a commercial fuel distributor headquartered in Kent, Washington, announced on December 1st that it has acquired the assets of Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC (MNOP), a family-owned fuel and lubricant distributor based in Salem, Oregon.

In addition to their Salem operations, Marc Nelson Oil Products operates bulk fuel locations throughout Oregon, including in Hillsboro, Gresham, Canby and Dallas, in addition to a network of Pacific Pride and CFN commercial "cardlock" fueling stations. MNOP also provides bulk fuel deliveries with a fleet of local delivery trucks and truck and trailer transports. MNOP is a distributor of quality lubricants and operates several facilities including a large warehouse facility adjacent to its main office location.

PetroCard will operate the existing MNOP lines of business, fuel locations and offices under the PetroCard name. Combined, PetroCard customers now have access to a network approaching 100 cardlock stations throughout Washington and Oregon.

"By adding Marc Nelson Oil Products' operations to our existing network, we not only offer customers greater access and convenience, but we also strengthen our position as a leading fuel provider in the region. PetroCard is well-positioned to support the growing mobility needs of our customers, many of whom are providers of essential goods and services across the Northwest," said Laura Yellig, President and CEO of PetroCard Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome all of MNOP's dedicated employees to the PetroCard team, and know that together, we will continue to provide customers with access to quality fuel and lubricant products and solutions that provide long-term value. We continually strive to meet our customers where they are today and to take them where they want to go."

"MNOP and the Nelson family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers that have supported us over the past 85 years, many whom have been with us for decades," said Peter Nelson, MNOP President. "We've sincerely enjoyed supporting you and your businesses over the years and our employees look forward to continuing to support your fuel and lubricant needs well into the future as part of the expanded PetroCard team."

PetroCard's acquisition of MNOP was finalized on December 1, 2021.

About PetroCard Inc.

As the leading fuel distributor in the Pacific Northwest, PetroCard has supported the mobility of essential goods and services for decades. PetroCard is the largest commercial fuel cardlock operator in the Northwest and is committed to growing its network of Pacific Pride and CFN stations, retail network options, and on–site mobile fueling services for commercial fleet customers. PetroCard distributes quality bulk fuels and lubricants to consumers, resellers, government entities and other commercial customers. PetroCard operates the Port Angeles Boat Haven and fuel docks in Port Angeles and Westport, Washington, meeting customers where they are and taking them where they want to go—from land to sea. PetroCard distributes biodiesel and renewable diesel and operates over 20 proprietary Clean N' Green facilities that sell compressed natural gas at locations throughout the U.S. as part of its clean energy portfolio. For more information on PetroCard, visit www.petrocard.com.

