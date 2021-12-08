Academy of Art University Announces Award-Winning Artist LG Williams as Endowed University Instructor

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Art University, one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation, has announced that award-winning artist LG Williams has joined the University as an endowed instructor in fine arts.

(PRNewsfoto/Academy of Art University)

"I am delighted to announce this outstanding artist who exemplifies the very best of Academy of Art University's creative spirit and mission as an Endowed University Professor," said Dr. Elisa Stephens, president of Academy of Art University. "His past accomplishments in the world of art speak for themselves and I'm very excited that our students will be able to benefit from his skill, expertise and experience which will undoubtedly be hugely advantageous as they take formative steps in their artistic careers."

Mr. Williams joins the Academy of Art University as a multidisciplinary artist holding an MFA in Art from the University of California, Davis, where he studied under Wally Hedrick, Wayne Thiebaud, Robert Arneson, Manuel Neri, and David Hollowell. He recently served as The Robert Hughes Distinguished Visual Artist-In-Residence at The Lodge in Hollywood. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Japan Times, Los Angeles Times, La Stampa, Bookforum, Purple Diary, Huffington Post, San Francisco Bay Guardian, Juxtapoz Magazine, LA Weekly, and OC Weekly, among others. In 2014 Donald Preziosi (Emeritus Professor of Art History, UCLA) included Williams in "Art, Religion, Amnesia: The Enchantments of Credulity."

"I am grateful to have been selected for this coveted position and believe my experiences and expanse of knowledge within the arts industry can go a long way for both the University and its students," said LG Williams. "We have been able to do a lot of great work thus far, and I hope to continue to contribute to the mission and goals that the Academy sets out to achieve for its students."

The Academy provides endowed positions in order to recruit and retain an arts faculty whose work is known and respected both nationally and internationally. The position for Mr. Williams was created to both honor a distinguished artist highly recognized among their peers and give art students at Academy of Art University direct access to a renowned artist during their studies.

About Academy of Art University

Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. As one of the oldest art schools located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 129 accredited degree programs—available online and on-campus—spanning 70 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communications, photography, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.academyart.edu

Contact:

Kate Ross

647-564-9164

kate@sjspr.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Academy of Art University