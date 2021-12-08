Acer Reports November Consolidated Revenues of NT$28.85 Billion, Marking the Highest November in Eight Years

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for November at NT$28.85 billion, marking the highest in eight years for the same period, up 3.0% month-over-month (MoM) and up 0.5% year-over-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues for year-to-November were NT$289.3 billion, up 16.3% YoY. In terms of US$, year-to-November revenues have reached US$10.3 billion, which is already 9.8% higher than the full-year revenues of 2020.

Business highlights for November include:

Gaming line [1] : Revenues grew 13.1% YoY for November and 26.6% YoY for year-to-November

Commercial Notebooks: Revenues grew 60.7% YoY for November and 45.1% YoY for year-to-November

Desktops: Revenues grew 37.8% YoY for November and 18.1% YoY for year-to-November

Rugged Products: Revenues grew 186.1% YoY for November and 381.9% YoY for year-to-November

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines to weather through the future continues to show good momentum, and listed subsidiaries have all reported their November business results, showing growth of 39.8% YoY in total.

Businesses under incubation have also showed exciting performance in November:

YoY revenue for Highpoint Service Network grew by 162.8%

YoY revenue for Altos Computing grew by 39.5%

YoY revenue for MPS Energy grew by 571.1%

