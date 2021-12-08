Electric Last Mile Solutions Chooses Nauto to Advance Driver Safety for Its Commercial Electric Vehicles

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, announced today it has launched a partnership with Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) ("ELMS"), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers.

ELMS Selects Nauto to Advance Driver Safety for Its Commercial EVs

ELMS plans to offer Nauto's advanced predictive-AI fleet safety platform as a customer option, available pre-installed on new vehicles. The partnership will help drivers of ELMS vehicles avoid collisions and enable fleet managers to improve operational efficiency, reduce vehicle downtime and provide cost savings from discounted insurance premiums. Nauto's safety platform option will be available through the ELMS Air + Driver Safety Package.

"ELMS vehicles understand their environment, containing advanced sensors with deep learning and predictive behavioral algorithms that improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime," said Jonathan Ballon, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, ELMS. "Together with Nauto, ELMS customers will dramatically increase the safety and performance of their drivers."

Trained on more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles and used by the world's top commercial fleets, Nauto's AI solution is designed to warn drivers of imminent collisions before they happen. These predictive alerts may translate into critical extra time for drivers to react, helping to avoid collisions and reduce the costs that result from them. Nauto technology has demonstrated its ability to deliver preventive warnings with 95-99% accuracy, and dramatically reduce risky driving behaviors in just a few weeks.

Customers of ELMS' Urban Delivery and Urban Utility vehicles will leverage Nauto's technology across various use cases and industries, including parcel delivery, telecom, utilities, hauling, and e-commerce.

"As a commercial EV leader, it's a natural fit for ELMS to continue to innovate. This partnership will upgrade the safety capabilities across ELMS fleets, and help keep communities safe," said Stefan Heck, CEO, Nauto. "We look forward to working with ELMS to reduce risk for not only drivers, but also vulnerable road users like cyclists, children, and pedestrians. Nauto's fleet customers drive a disproportionate number of urban miles, which are the most complex, highest risk roads where fatalities take place. Together we're working towards vision zero – zero emissions, zero fatalities."

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers' businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS' first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The Company expects to begin production of its second vehicle, the Class 3 Urban Utility EV, in the second half of 2022. ELMS is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.

About Nauto

Nauto is a leading provider of innovative advanced driver assistance system technology that improves the safety of commercial fleets today and the various levels of autonomous vehicles of tomorrow. Nauto's solutions combine predictive-AI technology, data science, and more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles to help predict and prevent collisions before they occur. This unique approach can improve driver performance and help reduce collision loss, providing rapid ROI while mitigating risk factors of greatest impact. Trusted by nearly 800 fleets worldwide, Nauto helps customers reduce up to 80% of collisions with predictive driver alerts.

