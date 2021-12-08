Enerjoy Launches Upgraded ShutEye 2.0 App to Provide Deeper Sleep Analysis

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile sleep tracking application ShutEye has recently been upgraded to version 2.0. Developed by Enerjoy Limited, the application assists users in understanding their sleep quality and patterns by providing a comprehensive analysis of each night's rest. The upgrade will be available from December 20th, and will be complete with more functionality, a better user interface, and deeper analysis reports.

The update is centered around the three main application pillars of functionality, visuals, and content. The upgraded ShutEye 2.0 will provide more user-friendly sleep reports, a sound environment analysis report, snoring detection, before-bedtime activity recordings, weather and seasonal monitoring and analysis, and prompts to notify of potential illnesses. The application will also feature guides for winding down before bed and practical advice for improving the quality of users' sleep, making it a complete sleep-companion app.

ShutEye 2.0, now is available at App Store (iOS system).

ShutEye was initially created by Betty,who experienced poor quality sleep after graduating from university and moving to a busy city. The pressures of modern life coupled with a hardworking attitude towards his career resulted in insomnia that only proved to add more pressure. During this time,Betty became aware that his problem was also shared by many young people around the world. The solution was to build an integrated experience that could assist in helping users find inner peace and relaxation before bed and then record noises and movements made throughout the night to provide meaningful analysis about sleep quality habits and also suggestions for improvement.



Since the launch of our ShutEye application over two years ago, it maintains an average 4.8/5 rating on the iOS App Store and have firmly cemented itself as leader in the field of sleep tracking apps. It was also featured as the most potential developer by Facebook on November 2021.



Enerjoy is a positive-action startup that is focused on meaningfully improving the lives of its users. After two years of operation, the ShutEye application still has a lot more potential and is being regarded as an important part of the lives of people around the world, with millions of posts made on the official Facebook page each month. Moving forward, the company will be utilizing data shared from users to optimize the application and provide even more detailed and personalized reports to help even more people get a better night's sleep.



