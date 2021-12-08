Jacksonville-based Analysis, Design & Diagnostics, Inc. (AD&D) Acquired by SEACORP of Middletown, RI

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEACORP, LLC. (SEACORP), a leading provider of engineering services and technology to the United States Navy announced December 8, 2021 that it has acquired Jacksonville, Florida-based Analysis, Design & Diagnostics, Inc. (AD&D) in a private transaction. AD&D was founded in 1992 by owner and president Gary Donoher, and specializes in Sound Analysis, Acoustic Sensor, and Advanced Data Processing technologies for both marine mammal research and tactical naval applications.

SEACORP, LLC.

"We are excited to have Gary and the AD&D team join SEACORP. Their technical expertise compliments and enhances much of the work SEACORP performs for the Navy," said SEACORP Vice President Jason Vetovis. "This acquisition will allow the expansion of SEACORP's existing Electromagnetic Systems portfolio through the integration of AD&D's enhanced acoustics collection and processing capabilities."

Mr. Donoher will continue with the company with a new title of Director of Southeast Operations, and the entire AD&D team will integrate into SEACORP's Electronic Warfare Hardware Business Area. "We are excited about the potential to further grow our business with the additional capabilities within SEACORP," shared Mr. Donoher.

Based in Middletown, Rhode Island, SEACORP is owned by KAPCO Defense, LLC who purchased the company in March of 2021. SEACORP was founded in 1981 and has operations in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Virginia.

