Mindpath Health Acquires Ohio-based Vertava Health A leading US independent provider of behavioral health care announces expansion into Ohio with the acquisition of Vertava Health's outpatient services in four locations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health, a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced its expansion into Ohio with the acquisition of four outpatient treatment offices of Vertava Health, a respected behavioral health provider serving the greater Cleveland and Columbus areas. Vertava Health provides a full range of psychiatric and psychological services, specializing in medication management, therapy, and addiction recovery. Vertava Health will continue operating its inpatient service. The acquisition, which comes on the heels of MindPath Care Centers and Community Psychiatry uniting under the new brand and name Mindpath Health, will expand access to care in Ohio with locations in Rocky River, Dublin, Westerville, and Beachwood, and add 14 new providers to the Mindpath Health family of clinics.

"This opportunity enables us to cultivate a strategic partnership with a fast-growing, national organization to facilitate access to more mental health opportunities for our patients," said Tom Viscelli, Vertava Health, Chief Development Officer.

Mindpath Health has deep expertise in providing telemedicine and in-person care; its clinicians form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive well-coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, clinicians can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, psychological testing, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy and clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to have expanded our reach to the state of Ohio, an important area of growth for Mindpath Health, with the acquisition of four Vertava Health outpatient locations in the state," said Christopher Brengard, CEO of Mindpath Health. "In line with our mission, we look forward to providing and broadening access across the U.S. to comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health services to those in need."

The recent union of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers more than doubled the number of mental health care provider locations to 80 offices and brought the number of clinicians to more than 500 throughout the United States. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the organization has continually delivered on its mission to increase access to high-quality, in-network mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals, and insurance providers. Community Psychiatry received strategic capital investment from leading global investment firms in Q4 2020 and continues its fast-paced growth with acquisitions in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and beyond.

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health is a leading, independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral health services that blends human connection with science-based care, to help guide people on their mental health journey and uplift the communities around them. With a team of more than 500 mental health clinicians, Mindpath Health provides a broad spectrum of psychiatry, interventional psychiatry (including TMS and esketamine) and psychotherapy care. We offer telehealth and in-person visits and coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring providers to ensure a focus on the total health. Mindpath Health is in-network with most major health insurance providers and has more than 80 locations across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Arizona and growing. Please visit communitypsychiatry.com and mindpath.com to learn more.

