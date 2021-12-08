UniFirst Earns OSHA's Highest Workplace Safety Honor

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for businesses, announced that its centralized distribution center in Owensboro, KY, received the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star certification from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). VPP is OSHA's highest recognition for the practice of and commitment to exemplary occupational safety and health, earned by businesses who meet rigorous safety requirements.

Jennifer Ralph, Engineering Technician; Robert Valentine, Industrial Engineer; and Paul “Wayne” Stewart, First-shift Emblems Embroidery Team Lead, raises the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) flag, given by Kentucky OSHA, to proudly display their newly acquired VPP certification status.

"Earning this certification validates UniFirst's commitment to safety," says Owensboro Certifications Coordinator David Rudd. "Staff safety is woven into every aspect of our jobs here at our company's centralized distribution center and every employee Team Partner is committed to safe practices not only on the job, but at home as well."

The Owensboro distribution center is one of only 20 sites in the entire state of Kentucky to achieve this elite safety certification status. To celebrate the honor, the UniFirst–Owensboro safety team gathered to proudly raise the VPP program flag in front of the facility, which employs more than 420 Team Partners who live in the greater Owensboro area.

"We congratulate the entire UniFirst–Owensboro team for valuing the importance of workplace safety and completing the comprehensive program required to be recognized as a VPP Star site," said Human Resource Manager Kerry Bailey. "This program is the gold standard for implementing and maintaining safety and health management systems."

To mark the achievement, the UniFirst–Owensboro safety team raised the official VPP flag in front of the distribution center. There will also be small group celebrations for employee Team Partners on December 10.

The Owensboro team officially began their VPP journey in January of 2018 and received certification in September of 2021. The lengthy VPP process includes an application review and a rigorous on-site evaluation by a team of OSHA safety and health experts. For more information about VPP, visit OSHA's VPP website.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com .

(PRNewsfoto/UniFirst Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation