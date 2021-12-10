Faribault Woolen Mill Joins U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement as Official Licensee of Team USA and LA28 with Launch of Team USA-Branded Blankets for the Winter Games 2022

Faribault Woolen Mill Joins U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement as Official Licensee of Team USA and LA28 with Launch of Team USA-Branded Blankets for the Winter Games 2022 Legendary Minnesota-Made Brand to Create Official Merchandise through 2028

FARIBAULT, Minn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Minnesota brand Faribault Woolen Mill, maker of handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories, proudly announces a new agreement with Team USA and LA28 to launch a series of branded throw blankets to help Americans cheer loudly (and warmly) in support of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Faribault Woolen Mill Team USA Blanket

Faribault Woolen Mill kicks things off with the launch of its first Team USA Blanket Collection, just in time for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in February. The Team USA Blanket Collection includes three designs that feature iconic Team USA looks designed to keep Americans feeling warm and looking cool as they cheer on Team USA's athletes from the comfort of their homes or wherever they may be. All blankets are made in their Faribault, Minnesota facility.

"We are incredibly honored to be a part of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement in such a big way," said Paul Grangaard, CEO of Faribault Woolen Mill. "Since 1865, we have produced quality blankets for Americans by Americans, so we felt this partnership was a perfect fit. Not only will we get to celebrate and support Team USA's awe-inspiring athletes, but we'll help LA28 welcome fans from around the world – and right here at home – in 2028."

The collaboration will include all Olympic and Paralympic Winter and Summer Games through the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The Team USA Blanket Collection can be purchased online at U.S. Olympic Team Throw Blankets – Faribault Mill or at one of Faribault's four retail stores.

About Faribault Woolen Mill

Founded in 1865, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. produces timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west and comforting our troops through two world wars, to today's products that are built to last, the company and its workers are woven into American history. Faribault Woolen Mill Co. is proud to offer products Made in USA. Visit online at www.faribaultmill.com or at stores in Faribault, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Excelsior.

PRESS CONTACTS

Rick Dow

Faribault Woolen Mill

rdow@faribaultmill.com

612.743.5631

Eunice Hwangbo

LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

ehwangbo@la28.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Faribault Woolen Mill