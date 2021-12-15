Thousands pledge with #MakeItFeelRight movement to combat carbon emissions from the fashion industry

Over 40 brands, influencers and NGO s p artnered with TENCEL™ brand's #MakeItFeelRight movement to generate more than 7,500 consumer pledges to date

Each pledge will contribute to global reforestation efforts to help save the planet

LENZING, Austria, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the UN, the fashion industry is responsible for 8-10% of global carbon emissions. Fast fashion has only exacerbated the problem as consumers are increasingly purchasing clothes with reduced shelf lives. The world is striving to achieve net zero carbon, but the reality is that fashion brands simply aren't doing enough. In response to growing climate concerns, TENCEL™ brand revitalized the #MakeItFeelRight campaign to raise awareness and inspire action to make a change. By pledging to #MakeItFeelRight, consumers can do their part to drive the industry toward a more sustainable future and contribute to the reforestation effort.

New faces, new places and more ways to get involved

The TENCEL™ brand's game changing #MakeItFeelRight campaign has hit new milestones and celebrates exciting partnerships with more influencers, brands and NGOs around the world. With the help of sustainable influencers like Xenia Adonts, Lily Cole, Chen Ai Ling and brands including Boyish, Reformation and Lavender Hill, the movement has planted thousands of trees to combat carbon emissions from the fashion industry. The TENCEL™ brand has also begun an exciting partnership with renowned artist, Bodil Jane to create unique artwork for the campaign. These empowering pieces were used on the campaign's website and are a tribute to those who have pledged to #MakeItFeelRight.

Gram, jam and show off your fashion

The TENCEL™ brand has created fun ways to get involved with an exclusive Instagram filter and gift card giveaways from the movement's brand partners. The movement has already given away thousands of dollars to lucky people who have pledged.

"We could not be happier to endorse such an exciting, timely and effective movement. As an environmentally friendly brand, Boyish has been working with TENCEL™ for several years and values the brand's similar principles and stalwart approach to sustainability. The industry has a long way to go in combatting waste and fast fashion, but with movements like #MakeItFeelRight, people are finally empowered to take action and choose brands that are caring for the planet," said Jordan Nordarse, Founder and CEO of Boyish.

"Carbon emissions are a global problem and as such must have global solutions. As a partner of the #MakeItFeelRight campaign we strongly believe that TENCEL™'s sustainability initiatives, which are enabled by brands and driven by consumers, are a great way to make a positive impact through reforestation. We encourage more brands to get involved and do their part," said Diana Chaplin of One Tree Planted.

Plant your roots

The movement has already planted more than 7,500 trees, however, it's not too late to still pledge. Together with One Tree Planted, TENCEL™ is providing a pledge certificate to everyone who commits to the cause and will plant a tree in their name.

"We have a collective duty to be more responsible with our sustainable fashion choices. Our habits and the way we treat textiles directly impacts the planet. The TENCEL™ brand has already achieved a significant milestone with thousands of trees planted and I would like to acknowledge just how much this campaign has achieved in a short time. Pledge, pledge pledge! It's an amazing way to contribute to a more sustainable planet and create something impactful that will last for generations," said Harold Weghorst, Global Vice President Marketing & Branding at Lenzing AG.

