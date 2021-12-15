Topic's streaming service & Deepdub partner to localize dozens of foreign-language series to English using Deepdub's AI and deep learning platform

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topic, the fast-growing North American streaming service from First Look Entertainment and Deepdub, the leader in AI-based entertainment localization, are thrilled to announce their partnership to use Deepdub's innovative AI-based dubbing platform to bring Topic's catalog of streaming foreign language series and TV shows to English.

The partnership represents a first-of-its-kind integration, where a multitude of foreign language series will be translated and localized for English-speaking audiences without losing the original audio and vocal experience. Backed by extensive audience research, Topic selected Deepdub based on the distinct qualities represented by Deepdub's platform and services.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Deepdub to utilize their groundbreaking platform, which will allow us to bring our critically-acclaimed foreign language series to an even wider audience. Topic's goal has always been to ensure our subscribers have an intensely curated and authentic experience when viewing our global programming," said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager of Topic. "Deepdub lets us closely honor the emotion and tone of the original performances while offering an alternative for when watching with subtitles may not be possible."

"We are delighted about the partnership between Topic and Deepdub. It will bring new audiences to our Scandinavian series like THE KILLING, FOLLOW THE MONEY and STATE OF HAPPINESS. The collaboration with Deepdub will insure the integrity of our shows as well as the actors voices, tonality and emotions," said Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen, DR Sales Executive.

"We are thrilled that 'The Bridge' was among the first shows chosen for this innovative localization project. We are confident that with this, the award-winning drama series will now reach an even wider and larger international audience," said Yi Qiao, Director ZDFE.drama with ZDF Enterprises, who brokered the distribution agreement with Topic.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences through high-quality localization. Deepdub's platform leverages cutting edge AI technology with a human touch to allow content creators, owners and distributors the ability to extend their international reach and scale their offerings while maintaining the highest level of quality.

For two years and counting, Topic has exclusively been bringing critically-acclaimed and award-winning series, feature length films, documentaries and shorts to our North American audience who are clearly hungry for programming that goes against the grain of mainstream media. The partnership will span across dozens of Topic's available series titles including Arctic Circle, Pagan Peak, The Bridge, The Killing and many more.

"Our team is thrilled to help Topic create an entirely new audience experience across a wide array of their television series and shows," said Ofir Krakowski, Deepdub's CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe that all people, no matter their language or geography, should have access to incredible watching experiences at their fingertips. This partnership takes a big step to unlocking that future."

