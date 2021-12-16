ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 17 SITES AND 23 WHOLESALE FUELS ACCOUNTS FROM SLIDELL OIL

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today an agreement with Slidell Oil Company and related entities under which Couche-Tard has acquired 17 convenience stores operating primarily under the Purple Cow banner as well as 23 wholesale fuels accounts across three southeastern states. The assets and accounts are owned and operated by Slidell Oil Company of Slidell, Louisiana. The acquisition closed on December 16, 2021.

Slidell Oil's principal owners are brothers Keith and Brian Baker, third-generation owners who have managed the company since the early 2000's. Slidell Oil traces its roots back to the 1940's and has a proud history in both the convenience retail and wholesale fuels business, primarily in Louisiana and Alabama.

The Slidell Oil assets are large, modern, high-volume facilities that will complement the existing Circle K portfolio in the region. On the fuel side, the wholesale accounts will further complement Circle K's wholesale fuels business.

"We are very pleased to add Slidell Oil's high-quality locations and fueling assets to our growing footprint along the Gulf Coast," said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard's Executive Vice President, Operations, North America, and Global Commercial Optimization. "As we expand our presence in the area, we look forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new customers and making their lives a little easier every day."

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operator in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the Conversion Event. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

