Nordic Nanovector appoints Experienced International Life Sciences Executive Sandra Jonsson as Chief Operating Officer

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases, announces the appointment of Sandra Jonsson, PhD, MBA as Chief Operating Officer. Dr Jonsson will start on 10 January 2022 and takes over from Marco Renoldi, MD, who is retiring from the role but will remain as a consultant to the company.

Dr Jonsson is a results-driven international Life Science executive, with >15 years of cross-functional experience in global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. She has a proven track record of strategy & operations, portfolio management, leading on M&A integrations and executing corporate transformations as well as significant launch experience in the rare diseases and oncology areas.

Dr Jonsson joins Nordic Nanovector from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, at which she was Senior Director, Commercial International (prior to its acquisition by AstraZeneca in 2021) and before this, she was Head of Commercial Strategy & Operations in Region Europe at Shire (prior to its acquisition by Takeda in 2019). Previously Dr Jonsson spent 12 years at Novartis in a range of strategic and operational Global roles of increasing responsibility.

Erik Skullerud, CEO of Nordic Nanovector, said: "I am very pleased that Sandra has agreed to join us at what is a key time for Nordic Nanovector. Her broad strategic, commercial and project management experience, gained with both big pharma and leading biotech companies, will be critical as we execute on our plans to maximise the value of Betalutin® and our attractive pipeline of assets targeting CD37. I would like to thank Marco Renoldi for his significant contribution to the company over the last seven years, in particular his work on our positioning and commercialisation plans for Betalutin®."

Sandra Jonsson, added: "I am excited to be joining the first-rate management team at Nordic Nanovector. Under Erik's leadership the company has a clear strategy to capitalise on its radioimmunotherapy expertise and the opportunities that can be addressed by its broader pipeline of drug candidates targeting CD37. I believe that Betalutin®, as a one-off treatment, has the potential to become an important therapy option for patients with follicular lymphoma, who fail earlier treatment options. I am looking forward to contributing to the company as it delivers a number of important value-enhancing milestones during 2022 and 2023."

Dr Jonsson received an MBA from the University of St Gallen, Postdoc in Organic Chemistry and Chemical Biology from the ETH Zürich, PhD in Organic Chemistry from Stockholm University and an MS in Chemistry and Law from Uppsala University.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

