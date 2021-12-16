Spinnaker SCA's George Fowler to be Featured on Discovery Channel's Show; Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis Spinnaker SCA's CTO provides expertise on how the pandemic has disrupted the supply chain

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker SCA , the international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced today that George Fowler, Senior Vice President of Planning and Omnichannel and Chief Technology Officer will be featured on the Show; Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis to provide his expertise on the impact the pandemic has had on the supply chain over the past 22+ months.

SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC announce the merger of their supply chain consulting organizations alongside an investment from Black Lake Capital and Source Capital to fuel future growth. The new company, to be known as Spinnaker SCA, will be based in Boulder, CO and will feature all members of the SCApath and Spinnaker leadership teams as well as combine the full consulting and technology organizations of each firm. (PRNewsfoto/Spinnaker SCA)

The world's Supply Chains are susceptible to the effects of virus outbreaks. Whether its shortages of food and necessities, significant package delivery delays, major backups at our nation's ports, or inflation related to increased demand for a short supply of key inputs like steel and microchips - the global supply chain is in crisis. If there is one thing that the Global Pandemic has demonstrated, it is relatively speaking, "when the world fights a virus, its Supply Chains can go on life support". A 2021 US Presidential Order deemed the nation's supply chains for food, health care, energy, infrastructure, and semi-conductors as critical to our national security. Experts around the world are scrambling to inoculate our supply chains from the disruptions that range from plague, extreme weather, and civil unrest that threaten to derail the world's intricate flow of products.

Join our own George Fowler, and the Discovery Channel as they outline the state of the Global Supply chain. The first 2 episodes will air on Saturday, December 18th from 8-10 PM EST. In these episodes, Fowler will discuss how supply chain disruptions have impacted the consumer goods and food & beverage industries.

Fowler brings more than 25 years of experience in Supply Chain and Business Process Management. A veteran of the supply chain industry, Fowler has established a reputation for helping to improve the planning and logistics for many of the world's most prominent companies. He is considered an expert in technology-enabled supply chain transformations and is a 5-time recipient of Supply and Demand Chain Executives Top 100 Pros to Know distinction.

If you would like to learn more about Spinnaker SCA's End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions, visit us at www.spinnakerSCA.com

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA is a leading supply chain services firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting services, based in Boulder, CO. Founded in 2021 through the joining of two top supply chain consulting firms, SCApath LLC and Spinnaker Supply Chain, together Spinnaker SCA provides their customers a broad set of services to enable their clients' supply chain capabilities. With over 20 years of experience in the supply chain industry, Spinnaker SCA's services offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Omni-Channel Fulfillment, Distribution, and Logistics Management and Change Management consulting services. To learn more please visit www.spinnakerSCA.com or call 877-476-0576. For strategic supply chain staffing services, visit http://www.pros2plan.com to learn more about our sister company, Pros2Plan.

