- Banggood has also rolled out an interactive event #UnboxInfiniteHappiness on social media, encouraging shoppers to share in the fun of opening Christmas gifts

Year End Celebration: Banggood's 2021 Christmas Campaign Unveiled - Banggood has also rolled out an interactive event #UnboxInfiniteHappiness on social media, encouraging shoppers to share in the fun of opening Christmas gifts

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a global leading online shop, celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. With 2021 coming to an end, the company launched an Infinite Happiness-themed Christmas campaign with the aim of providing consumers with an opportunity to enjoy shopping and sharing with family members and friends, while treating themselves to their favorite items.

During the campaign, Banggood invites several celebrities, including Alex Csigér and Nagy Dániel, to share their Christmas gifts ideas, what they bought on the Banggood platform as well as their life changes over the last 15 year. The stories they shared will be available on their YouTube, Instagram and other social media channels.

Banggood has also rolled out an interactive event #UnboxInfiniteHappiness on its official Facebook and TikTok channels in a move to encourage shoppers to share in the fun of opening their Christmas gifts during the holiday.

Meanwhile, Banggood launched the Xmas Sale promotion, a program designed to give back to shoppers for their support over the past year with special offers. The promotion kicked off at 4:00pm (UTC+8) on 12/15 and will close at 4:00pm (UTC+8) on Christmas Day:

1. Xmas Sale

4:00pm, 12/15 – 4:00pm,12/23 (UTC+8) : During the period, 50% OFF New Goods Limited Offer will make available a wide array of new products for shoppers to snap up.

4:00pm, 12/23 – 4:00pm,12/25 (UTC+8): During the 48 hours, users can enjoy First N Pcs Up To 50% Off for selected products and $0.01 Snap Up exclusive offers.

2. Xmas Thanksgiving

4:00pm, 12/15 – 4:00pm, 12/25 (UTC+8): Shoppers can redeem their annual points for allowance or balance when checking out. More exchanging, please check here.

3. Xmas Electronic Sale

4:00pm, 12/15 – 4:00pm, 12/23 (UTC+8): Xmas Featured Products guaranteed to be delivered within 7 days, and Lucky Boxes with mysterious gifts priced from $3.99.

4:00pm,12/23 – 4:00pm, 12/25 (UTC+8): Products offered at their lowest prices, with up to $199 off!

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Banggood