CRYSTAL CLINIC PERFORMS RECORD NUMBER OF ROBOTIC-ASSISTED JOINT REPLACEMENT PROCEDURES IN FIRST 30 DAYS OF OPERATION AT NEW HOSPITAL, SURPASSING 2,000 PROCEDURES PERFORMED TO DATE

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center opened its new state-of-the-art specialty hospital dedicated exclusively to orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive surgery. Within the first month, the physician-owned hospital system performed nearly 100 joint replacement procedures using Stryker's Mako System® for robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery, setting a new record for the organization. This has enabled Crystal Clinic to surpass the milestone of 2,000 procedures performed to date using this advanced technology.

Ian Gradisar, M.D., hip and knee orthopaedic surgeon and director of Inpatient Surgery, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Crystal Clinic was one of the first hospitals in Ohio and region to embrace the leading-edge technology of robotic-assisted partial and total knee replacements. Crystal Clinic surgeons have used this technology extensively to replace knee joints with severe degeneration and damage due to osteoarthritis. More recently, it's also been used to assist in hip replacement surgery at Crystal Clinic.

"Studies have shown that the use of advanced technologies, such as the Mako system, result in more accurate placement of joint implants compared to conventional joint replacement surgery. More precise alignment improves patients' ability to perform daily activities with less pain and extends the life of the implant," said Ian Gradisar, M.D., a fellowship-trained and board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, and director of Crystal Clinic's Inpatient Surgical Services. "Our advanced surgical innovations shorten hospital stays, reduce blood loss during surgery, and minimize the risk of complications such as deep vein thrombosis and post-operative pain."

Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, Crystal Clinic surgeons use the Mako system to create a personalized surgical plan and determine the implant size, orientation and alignment for each patient. By precisely targeting the damaged part of the joint, surgeons are able to more fully spare healthy bone and tissue, which promotes faster recovery with less pain.

The new Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center inpatient surgical hospital has 12 advanced operating rooms and 60 private patient rooms. Its completion represents Crystal Clinic's vision to serve as a national destination for orthopaedic, musculoskeletal and reconstructive care.

"Our new hospital's patient-centered design and leading-edge technologies, combined with the expertise of our skilled surgeons and the outstanding care of our highly regarded clinical staff, will ensure we continue to deliver our nationally-recognized surgical outcomes and an exceptional patient experience," said Dr. Gradisar.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform on average more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With 13 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including five Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care of sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the more than 6,000 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 20 of more than 6,000 U.S. hospitals for Major Orthopaedic Surgery (#17) and Joint Replacement Surgery (#13) by results-based CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

