Brixey & Meyer Capital announces the sale of Safe-Way Garage Doors to CapitalWorks

CINCINNATI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") announce today that Safe-Way Garage Doors, a portfolio company in its second fund, has been acquired by CapitalWorks, a private equity firm based in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded in 1950, Safe-Way is a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential, commercial, and industrial overhead garage doors. Safe-Way serves customers across the country from its manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana and its distribution centers in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Nixa, Missouri.

"Safe-Way has built a solid foundation to continue its exponential growth and we are confident that CapitalWorks is the right partner for Safe-Way to continue its tremendous journey," said David Brixey, CEO of Brixey & Meyer Capital.

BMC acquired Safe-Way in January 2021 and during BMC's ownership, BMC partnered with the management team to streamline its manufacturing processes and invest in its employee base to meet the significant demand for its product over the last two years.

The exit of Safe-Way is the first exit from its second fund, the BMC Growth Fund II. The sale of Safe-Way marks BMC's second exit in 2021. BMC announced its exit of 3 Sigma in November 2021.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower-middle-market private investment firm with offices in Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit Brixey & Meyer Capital's website at www.brixeyandmeyercapital.com . To date, BMC has raised over $120 million in committed capital and invests in lower middle-market companies generating $1.0 to $5.0 million of cash flow. For information about all of BMC's investments, click here .

