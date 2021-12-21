ENDO1 PARTNERS INTRODUCES NEW PARENT COMPANY SPECIALTY1 PARTNERS

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo1 Partners recently announced the company will evolve from a single specialty group into a family of brands that offers business and operational support services to partners across the three dental surgical specialties. Specialty1 Partners will act as the new parent organization for Endo1 Partners, along with recently launched subsidiaries OS1 Partners and Perio1 Partners.

"We're thrilled to be the first and only partnership group to offer a full suite of services to the three different dental surgical specialties. We're also proud to be the only group that is both doctor-controlled and doctor-led within the specialty space," said Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Specialty1 Partners. "We are making ourselves not just a bigger but better organization with the introduction of Specialty1 Partners, which will enable us to continue welcoming new partners and offer even more resources and services to existing partners."

Endo1 Partners experienced significant growth since the company was established in October 2019 with just eight locations. During its first two years in operation, Endo1 Partners added more than 130 specialists from approximately 90 practices to its emerging nationwide network. This rapid success—along with a growing need for support among other dental surgical specialists—inspired Drs. Daryl Dudum, Matthew Haddad, Mark Haddad, and Darron Rishwain to expand their business model to help a variety of specialists.

"We first explored the affiliation model within our specialty of endodontics, and after finding there was also a gap in service for oral surgeons and periodontists, we decided to expand our service support offering to these specialties," said Matthew Haddad, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Specialty1 Partners. "I believe the unique formation of our company, combined with our exclusive knowledge of specialists' needs, are the reasons for the massive interest we've received so far."

This mounting interest has helped Specialty1 Partners to become the largest and fastest-growing group dedicated specifically to supporting dental surgical specialists. In just six months, OS1 Partners and Perio1 Partners combined have formed new partnerships with 40 locations—bringing the Specialty1 Partners network to a total of more than 200 specialists from over 130 practices across 21 states.

And this is just the beginning for Specialty1 Partners. The group practice expects to continue its impressive growth trajectory and exceed its annual target of partnering with more than 150 new dental surgical specialists in 2022 and beyond. Every partner will add to and benefit from the nationwide network of best-in-class dental surgical specialists who work together to maximize the patient experience.

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is a leading provider of emergency and essential specialty surgical dental services, with a multi-site, multi-service, scalable platform positioned for growth. Operating across the country, Specialty1 Partners provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its endodontic, oral surgery, and periodontic practices. The company partners with best-in-class dental surgical specialists nationally with the goal to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice—providing high quality dental care to patients.

