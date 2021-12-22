ELEVAI LABS, INC. Announces Launch of its E-SERIES Product Line to Support Skin Recovery Following Aesthetic Procedures

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI Labs, Inc. ("ELEVAI") is pleased to announce the much anticipated launch of its E-SERIES™ line of products. The E-SERIES™ is our post-treatment skincare line developed specifically for use following in-office aesthetic procedures.

ELEVAI's E-SERIES™ product line includes skincare formulations to support and enhance the results of in-office aesthetic procedures including micro-needling, laser resurfacing, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels. The E-SERIES™ products will be available only through selected dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aestheticians in the United States.

Founded by Dr. Jordan Plews, a Stanford-trained scientist, and Dr. Tim Sayed, a Harvard-trained plastic surgeon, ELEVAI's E-SERIES™ products are based on proprietary mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) exosome technology, and backed by clinical data. Trained scientists at ELEVAI's labs in Davis, California manufacture The E-SERIES™ line in the United States.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ELEVAI, Dr. Jordan Plews, stated, "We are excited to launch the new ELEVAI Post-Treatment E-SERIES™ skincare line, bringing the very latest in stem cell exosome technology to skincare and delivering results you can clearly see and feel."

The E-SERIES™ products contain exosomes developed using ELEVAI's patent pending MSC technology. ELEVAI Exosomes™ are ultra small, nanoparticle compartments packed with growth factors known to support skin health. The new E-SERIES™ product line includes two products containing ELEVAI Exosomes™ to support skin health: Empower, an after-treatment serum, and Enfinity, a continuing care serum.

Empower is a clean, concentrated serum with potent ELEVAI Exosomes™ as its main ingredient, specifically designed for one-time application post-procedure. Empower is powerful enough to promote and support skin recovery but gentle enough for even sensitive skin.

Enfinity is a rejuvenating serum for at-home daily use following in office treatment. It contains an effective blend of ELEVAI Exosomes™ combined with stem cell growth factors, hyaluronic acid, copper peptides, collagen boosting peptides, and a blend of vitamin C designed for increased bioavailability, boosting collagen and nourishing the skin while combating the signs of aging.

About ELEVAI Labs

ELEVAI Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. Elevai Labs, Inc. develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic skin care products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging stem cell exosome technology. Learn more about Elevai Labs, Inc. at www.elevaiskincare.com.

For further information: Kendra Ciardiello, Associate Director, contact@elevailabs.com, 1-866-794-4940

