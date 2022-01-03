H10 Hotels Opens Its Exclusive Ocean Eden Bay Hotel for Adults Only in Jamaica

- Located on the seafront, the newly built establishment has 444 rooms and a wide range of services.

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H10 Hotels has inaugurated Ocean Eden Bay, a newly built five-star resort in Jamaica for Adults Only luxury holidays. The new hotel is located on the seafront at Coral Spring, with access to a spectacular white sand beach and turquoise water, and is adjacent to the Ocean Coral Spring resort that the company opened in December 2019.

With the opening of this hotel, its second in Jamaica, the company now has seven establishments in the Caribbean, with three resorts in the Riviera Maya and two more in Punta Cana, all of them five-star with exceptional seafront locations

Ocean Eden Bay is a resort for guests looking for a contemporary luxury stay in the heart of nature. Its 444 rooms and modern facilities include 6 restaurants, 4 exclusive bars, a large modern swimming pool overlooking the sea, a jacuzzi and a private beach area with sun loungers. The new hotel's guests will also enjoy access to all of Ocean Coral Spring's facilities and services, which includes the magnificent Despacio Spa Centre, a gym, a lazy river with a gentle current, a unique bowling alley, two tennis courts, a multi-sports court and the Dive It! diving centre.

The complex's interior design evokes the essence of the Caribbean in every room. The building entrance reveals to guests the hotel's spectacular design, with an impressive school of manta rays on the lobby ceiling, and a ceramic mural inspired by the Caribbean Sea envelops guests in a tropical, maritime atmosphere in keeping with the surroundings. The curved shapes and light colors, with a predominance of blue, white and earth tones, and the use of vegetation as a decorative element with materials such as wood, rattan and natural fibers, lend warmth to the ambiance and connect perfectly with the hotel's setting.

Dining

Ocean Eden Bay offers a wide variety of dining options with a total of six international restaurants, including a buffet restaurant with show cooking, the Captain's Market, and five themed à la carte restaurants specializing in different types of cuisine. These include the Marlin Restaurant, a modern seafront design space where one can enjoy fish and seafood specialties, the Bluemoon Restaurant, with its romantic atmosphere and French cuisine, and the Steak House, specializing in grilled meats. The elegant Senses Restaurant offers an innovative dining concept with a show, ideal for a different evening experience.

The resort also has four exclusive bars to enjoy cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere by the swimming pool, on the hotel beach, in the lobby or in the exclusive Privilege Lounge.

Guests can complete their dining experience with the Ocean Coral Spring's extensive culinary offerings, which includes ten restaurants, nine of which are international à la carte restaurants specializing in Italian, Asian, Jamaican, Indian and American cuisine, among others. Nine bars, an ice cream shop and Mike's Coffee specialty cafeteria will also be available.

Exclusive Caribbean-inspired suites

The new Ocean Eden Bay features exclusive, spacious and bright suites with elegant Caribbean-inspired interior design. All are equipped with all kinds of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. These include, among others, a Smart TV with international channels, Minibar, an in-room safe, coffee machine, climate control system and a fully equipped bathroom with whirlpool and rain shower.

The hotel offers Junior Suites, Swim-Up Junior Suites, Rooftop Junior Suites, Master Suites and Privilege Suites, including the Privilege Junior Suites and the Privilege Rooftop Master Suites. Our most impressive suites include the Swim-Up Junior Suites, which are located on the ground floor and have direct access to a swimming pool from their terrace, as well as the Privilege Swim-Up Junior Master Suites, with spacious rooms that include a separate living room and private terrace with a jacuzzi.

Privilege, Exclusive Rooms and Services

Ocean Eden Bay offers the Privilege service, Exclusive Rooms and Services designed for guests who are looking for a unique experience with added exclusivity during their stay. Guests enjoying this service will stay in Privilege Junior Suites, Privilege Master Suites and Privilege Rooftop Master Suites, and will have exclusive access to the Privilege Lounge, with concierge service and computers with internet access, as well as top brand drinks, snacks and apéritifs.

They will also enjoy the à la carte Privilege Restaurant and an exclusive area on the beach with sun loungers and Balinese beds, complete with drinks service.

Despacio Spa Centre

The complex features the Despacio Spa Centre, a wellness area with a dynamic indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam bath. The centre also offers a massage service and facial and body treatments and a hairdresser. It also has a 24-hour gym.

A great program of activities for adults

Ocean Eden Bay, specialized in adult holidays, offers a calm, relaxed atmosphere, ideal for unwinding with one's partner or friends, and a full program of Blue Team activities for those aged 18 and over.

During the day, guests can enjoy sporting activities at the two tennis courts and multi-sports court, on the hotel's beach and at the Dive It! diving centre. In the evenings, guests can enjoy leisure time at a unique bowling alley at Ocean Coral Spring, or be entertained by live music and shows.

Spaces for events and celebrations

The hotel complex has four meeting rooms with natural light, equipped with everything necessary for organizing all kinds of meetings and celebrations. All four rooms have movable partitions and together can become a large room measuring 840 m² with a capacity of up to 800 people. This establishment also offers an idyllic outdoor space, with exceptional spots for organizing cocktails and events with sea views.

The hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi in all of its facilities and has an Internet Corner and car park, also free of charge for guests.

To guarantee a safe stay, the hotel will apply all the established safety and hygiene measures, based on the company's Safety Program protocol, to ensure its guests' maximum well-being during their stay. In compliance with the established procedures, the hotel will be Covid-19 Hygiene Response-certified by the external consultant Preverisk Group.

In addition to protecting the safety of its guests, H10 Hotels promotes sustainability and environmental protection. The company promotes responsible tourism and its commitment to the environment and society through its Stay Green project. This project is based on three main lines of action: The elimination of plastics and waste reduction in its facilities, energy efficiency and the use of green energy, and training and awareness programmes.

OCEAN EDEN BAY *****

Mountain Spring Bay

Coral Spring

Trelawny, Jamaica

T +1-876-615-8100

info@oceanhotels.net

www.oceanhotels.net

Instagram: @oceanedenbay

Facebook: @oceanedenbay

ABOUT H10 HOTELS

H10 Hotels was founded in the early 1980s, when it began operating in Spain's main holiday destinations. The company currently runs 65 hotels in 22 destinations in 8 countries, with a total of more than 16,000 rooms. H10 Hotels is one of Spain's top 10 hotel companies and is currently expanding across Europe and the Caribbean. The chain's establishments operate under three brands: H10 Hotels, its flagship hotel brand in Europe, Ocean By H10 Hotels, its five-star resort division in the Caribbean, and The One By H10 Hotels, urban luxury establishments with premium locations and high-end services. H10 Hotels is committed to satisfying its guests' needs by offering them exceptional locations, specialized services, and carefully selected cuisine and facilities that are constantly being updated to ensure the highest levels of quality.

For additional information: www.h10hotels.com

Tenerife · Lanzarote · Fuerteventura · La Palma · Gran Canaria · Mallorca · Costa del Sol · Costa Daurada · Costa Blanca · Riviera Maya · Punta Cana · Jamaica · Barcelona · Madrid · Seville · Córdoba · Tarragona · Rome · Venice · London · Berlin · Lisbon

