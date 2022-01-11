Romance Fans, the Subscription Service You Have Been Waiting for Is Here!

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Harlequin, the world's leading publisher of romance novels, launches Harlequin Plus, a unique subscription-based service designed for fans of romance. A convenient, high-end app and website, Harlequin Plus subscribers will have access to a curated entertainment experience, where each month, romance experts will select and refresh content across the digital platform. A subscription to Harlequin Plus provides users with four entertainment options, including curated bundles of new book releases, an ebook library, romantic movies, and casual games.

Read, watch and play with Harlequin Plus! (CNW Group/Harlequin Enterprises ULC (Harlequin.com))

"We're excited to offer a variety of Harlequin content and complementary entertainment all in one place," said Brent Lewis, Executive Vice President and Publisher, Harlequin Brand Group. "Fans of romance looking for an uplifting experience are sure to find it within this relaxing and beautifully designed digital platform."

Harlequin Plus subscribers will have access to:

Book bundles: Each month, subscribers can select either an ebook bundle received instantly or physical copies delivered to their homes. Book bundle themes are curated monthly and they offer titles from bestselling authors, seasonal collections, and TV/movie tie-ins. Book bundles will also include titles from across Harlequin's nine imprints and eleven category romance lines.

Ebook library: Free access to the ebook library, with 10-15 new books refreshed every month.

Movies: A selection of romantic movies, updated monthly.

Games: Fun games that offer relaxing entertainment, with new additions each month.

"Harlequin is proud to continue our reputation as a digital innovator in publishing," said Eleanor Elliott, Senior Director of Digital Capabilities. "The release of Harlequin Plus is a major milestone for us, our authors and our entertainment partners, and I'm proud to work with the team to bring joyful entertainment to romance fans."

Harlequin Plus is available in the U.S. at the cost of $14.99 per month. Subscribe to Harlequin Plus directly on HarlequinPlus.com or through in-app purchase on iOS devices in the Apple App Store and Android devices on Google Play.

For more information about Harlequin Plus and to sign up for a free seven-day trial, please visit HarlequinPlus.com.

About Harlequin

Harlequin (Harlequin.com) is a leading publisher of commercial fiction and narrative nonfiction. The company publishes more than 100 titles a month, in both print and digital formats, that are sold around the world. Encompassing highly recognizable imprints that span a broad range of genres, the publisher is home to many award-winning New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling authors. Harlequin is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, the second-largest consumer book publisher globally, with operations in 17 countries and 16 languages. For more information, please visit Harlequin.com. Follow Harlequin on Facebook: @HarlequinBooks, Twitter: @HarlequinBooks, Instagram: @HarlequinBooks and on TikTok: @HarlequinBooks

