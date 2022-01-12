CORCORAN EXPANDS ITS FLORIDA FOOTPRINT TO SARASOTA AND ST. PETERSBURG

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its continued expansion in Florida by welcoming its newest affiliate in Sarasota and St. Petersburg, Corcoran Dwellings, led by Liane Jamason and Marc Rasmussen. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, is the firm's first affiliate launch of the new year.

From the broad beaches of its barrier islands to the vibrant cultural landscape of its downtown core, Sarasota offers an unparalleled array of opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Just recently, U.S. News and World Report named Sarasota as the best place to retire in 2022. Comparably, St. Petersburg is the 5th largest city in Florida known for its youthful atmosphere, historic homes, and a strong focus on community. 'St. Pete', as it's called among locals, has also been nicknamed the Sunshine City – thanks in part to a Guinness World Record it holds for the longest stretch of sunshine in the country. For all of this and more, both areas are an ideal fit for Corcoran's ever-expanding Florida presence, one of the firm's two home states through brokerage-owned operations.

"I couldn't be happier to kick off this year by welcoming another fantastic firm to grow our presence in Florida – a place near and dear to so many of us at Corcoran," said Liebman. "Sarasota and St. Pete have so much to offer, and now we get to offer our inimitable brand and expertise to clients in the region. Liane and Marc have built something really special together, and I'm pleased that they're continuing that work as Corcoran Dwellings."

Established in 2011, the firm formerly known as Dwell Real Estate was founded in Sarasota by Marc Rasmussen, a veteran Realtor® who had a goal of building a boutique experience for buyers and sellers alike. After successfully recruiting numerous top-of-the-line agents, the firm later opened its second office in late 2016, in St. Petersburg. Three years later, Marc then joined forces with Liane Jamason, who to date has had more than $147 million in lifetime sales. Together, they've crafted an environment based around the utmost agent support and professionalism – one that has resulted in them setting several sales price records in the region. And just last March, Liane closed on the sale of former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell's home.

"We prioritize each client by making them feel like they're our only client with a focus on superior market knowledge, thorough client communication and ethical client advocacy," said Marc Rasmussen, founder and co-owner of Corcoran Dwellings. "We also always want to give our affiliated agents the best resources to take their business to the next level and we prioritize working with like-minded individuals. With a focus on lead generation and technology, our goals align perfectly with the Corcoran brand, and we look forward to being part of the broader Corcoran family."

