DataBank Names Joe Minarik as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced today that Joe Minarik would join the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Minarik will report to DataBank's CEO, Raul Martynek, and will consolidate all operational functions under his leadership, including data center and colocation operations, engineering, construction, managed services, network and security, and IT operations.

Joe Minarik

Minarik is a pioneer in the cloud and data center community having joined Amazon in 2005, a year before the public launch of AWS. In his 16 years there, Minarik led the development of the company's underlying data center and network infrastructure. In his most recent role as Global Head of Data Center Supply, Minarik was responsible for a multi-billion dollar budget and all data center strategy and procurement activities across a global footprint of 25 regions, 18 Availability Zones and 275 Points of Presence.

"Joe Minarik possesses the perfect blend of operational experience and pioneering vision to help DataBank realize its goal of becoming the dominant edge infrastructure platform in the country," said Martynek. "Consolidating our data center, colocation, managed services, network, and software development efforts under Joe's leadership will enable DataBank to deliver a transformative, software-driven, edge infrastructure experience for our customers."

"DataBank understands the agile infrastructure experience buyers are seeking, has the right vision of where the edge is going, and the resources to execute on it," said Minarik. "From facility footprint to software enablement, they have all the pieces in place and I'm looking forward to bringing it all together to create something that leads the industry into the future."

Minarik received his B.S. in computer Science from the University of Michigan and held senior IT operations roles at leading brands such as Disney before joining Amazon.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

DataBank logo (PRNewsfoto/DataBank)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataBank