Kroger and Nuro Announce Expanded Collaboration, Showcasing New Autonomous Vehicles Set to Power Grocery Delivery Service

CINCINNATI and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Nuro announced today an expanded collaboration to continue redefining the customer experience leveraging autonomous vehicles with the introduction of Nuro's third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle.

Kroger collaborates with Nuro to use third-generation vehicle in grocery delivery

In 2018, Kroger, America's largest grocery retailer, and Nuro, leading autonomous vehicle company, announced a partnership to deliver fresh groceries with all-electric, autonomous vehicles.

"Our expanded collaboration with Nuro supports Kroger's commitment to provide fresh food, at a great value – all without asking our customers to compromise," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "The role of autonomous vehicles in our seamless ecosystem continues to increase, contributing to meeting our customers in the context of their day without compromising on the quality or value, while contributing to our long-term growth and sustainability goals."

Leveraging Nuro's new third-generation vehicles, Kroger will continue to grow its digital offerings in Houston, one of the largest cities in the U.S., building on its commitment to anything, anytime, anywhere. Grocery delivery through autonomous vehicles is a leading-edge e-commerce solution that offers customer-focused convenience – regardless of basket size.

"We are thrilled to expand our longstanding strategic partnership with Kroger and further our shared vision for the future of goods delivery," said Dave Ferguson, Nuro co-founder and president. "We look forward to leveraging our third-generation, and most advanced, autonomous vehicle to date to continue to build on the success of this program."

This expanded collaboration is a key part of Kroger's seamless ecosystem. The grocer is committed to making it simple for its customers to find the grocery items they crave without compromising on freshness or value. Its seamless ecosystem supports customers who want to shop online, in-store or a combination of both to support the needs of each day.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Nuro here in Houston, one of the largest cities in the U.S.," said Laura Gump, President, Houston Kroger division. "Our associates, customers and city embrace innovation and we are thrilled to be able to soon provide this enterprising grocery delivery service to even more shoppers across the region."

The all-electric, autonomous vehicles support Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan, an industry-leading commitment to help build communities free of hunger and waste. The adoption of all-electric vehicles is aligned with Kroger's commitment to reduce our corporate greenhouse gas emissions, and also allows customers to choose delivery options that help them reduce their climate impacts.

Media Assets

To download Kroger and Nuro photography, please visit here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Nuro

Nuro exists to better everyday life through robotics. The company's custom electric autonomous vehicles are designed to bring the things you need—from produce to prescriptions—right to your home. Nuro's autonomous, goods-focused solution can give you valuable time back and more freedom to do what you love. This convenient, eco-friendly alternative to driving has the potential to make streets safer and cities more livable. Nuro has piloted autonomous local delivery for communities in Texas, Arizona, and California—for less driving and more thriving.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.