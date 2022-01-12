Pritzker Hageman Files First Lawsuit in Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak at Onelife Fitness in Alpharetta, GA

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The water safety lawyers at Pritzker Hageman law firm filed the first lawsuit arising from a Legionnaires' disease outbreak at Onelife Fitness in Alpharetta, Ga (court file number 22-C-00069-S4). Georgia state health officials began an outbreak investigation after receiving several reports of Legionella infections among people who visited the gym between October 30, 2021, and October 31, 2021.

Legionnaires' Disease

Our client contracted Legionnaires' disease after visiting Onelife Fitness on October 30, 2021, and October 31, 2021, where he was exposed to the gym's water and air quality system components, including the pool, hot tub, sauna, and showers. Our client experienced symptoms from the Legionella infection so severe that he was hospitalized for several days. During their outbreak investigation, health officials confirmed that our client was exposed to Legionella bacteria at Onelife Fitness.

What is Legionnaires' Disease?

Legionnaires' disease is a severe and sometimes fatal form of pneumonia caused by the inhalation of Legionella bacteria. Common symptoms of Legionnaires' disease can include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

High fever

Muscle aches

Headaches

Legionella bacteria grow and multiply in warm water environments and outbreaks are commonly associated with large or complex water and HVAC systems, like those found in gyms. The most common source of Legionnaires' disease outbreaks includes the following:

Hot tubs

Pools

Showerheads

Sink faucets

HVAC equipment

Water management plans are the industry standard for preventing overgrowth of Legionella bacteria. By failing to follow or implement a water management plan, negligent companies put people at risk for inhaling dangerous Legionella bacteria.

Attorney Ray Trueblood says, "No one goes to the gym to contract a deadly disease. Most gyms keep their hot tubs, potable water systems, and other equipment free of Legionella contamination. They keep their patrons safe. The question is, why didn't Onelife?"

Contact a Legionnaires' Disease Lawyer Before Time Runs Out

Pritzker Hageman is one of the few law firms in the country with experience representing clients in Legionnaires' disease lawsuits. If you or a loved one was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after visiting Onelife Fitness in Alpharetta, it is important to talk to an experienced lawyer as soon as possible because laws called "statutes of limitations," which vary by state, may limit the amount of time you have to file a claim.

Contact

Raymond Trueblood

1-888-377-8900

raymond@pritzkerlaw.com

Tariq Miller

1-888-377-8900

tariq@pritzkerlaw.com

