SONIC Hard Seltzer continues extraordinary growth, to be available at retail stores in most of U.S. by end of year

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from the collaboration between SONIC Drive-in, a 68-year-old brand powerhouse, and COOP Ale Works, a 12-year-old quality craft brewery, SONIC Hard Seltzer continues to gain a devoted customer following.

In fact, demand for this flavor-packed hard seltzer has grown from a regional Oklahoma launch in May 2021 of this year to now including availability in retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. An additional 22 new states will be added this January with plans in place to extend distribution to retail stores across the rest of the country by the end of the year.

According to Daniel Mercer, CEO, COOP Ale Works, it's no secret why SONIC Hard Seltzer has carved out its own niche in the crowded hard seltzer category. "SONIC is a tenured brand that spans more than 3,500 stores in 46 states with decades of brand recognition and iconic flavors," he says. "Couple this with our craft beer tradition of manufacturing quality and excellence and you've got a winning combination for a leading hard seltzer entry that is shaking up the category and driving extraordinary growth."

It's a winning combination indeed, including the delivery of variety across a unique combination of fruit flavors. SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. The Tropical Variety Pack features Ocean Water™, Melon Medley, Mango Guava and Orange Pineapple. The Citrus Variety Pack features Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade and Lemon Berry. With 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, SONIC Hard Seltzer is a gluten-free seltzer with a 5% ABV.

And the choice to package this growth? SONIC Hard Seltzer products are packaged in Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) North America 12 oz. Sleek cans. "The choice toward cans was an easy one as this is the iconic package for the hard seltzer market," Daniel says. "Colder faster, 360-degree branding on the vessel and leading recycling rates and recycled content rates make this the easy choice for quality and environmental superiority for the market and for SONIC."

Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal Packaging – North America, agrees, confirming hard seltzers are a beverage category increasingly committing to cans. "This beverage category continues to grow with predictions putting the hard seltzer market at $11 billion by 2027," he says. "And it's no secret why cans are the answer for this market. In addition to the package's environmental advantages, brands also enjoy leading filling, distribution and retail display economics as there is no wasted space due to can's stacking abilities. We're proud to provide this support to the SONIC Hard Seltzer team as they build their brand and bottom line and continue their expansion across the country."

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available at select retailers and is not for purchase at SONIC Drive-In locations. To find SONIC Hard Seltzer near you, visit https://sonichardseltzer.com/locator/ or learn more at @sonichardseltzer on Instagram.

COOP Ale Works partnered with SONIC Drive-In to license their iconic name to create SONIC Hard Seltzer. This new offering makes a splash in the growing beverage category by re-creating fan-favorite beverage flavors in a new format. SONIC Hard Seltzer is currently available in eight flavor offerings and provides a modern and craveable take on classic SONIC flavors. To learn more about SONIC Hard Seltzer and where to purchase product, visit sonichardseltzer.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 23 production facilities in the Americas and Europe, employs approximately 5,000 people and recorded revenues of $3.5 billion in 2020. For more info about AMP, visit www.ardahmetalpackaging.com .

