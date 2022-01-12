Stratus™ Medical strengthens global patent portfolio with three new patents issued for the Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode used to treat pain

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus™ Medical, a company focused on advancing radiofrequency (RF) ablation treatment for chronic pain, announced three new patents today. The patents, which issued in the United States, Brazil, and India, demonstrate continued growth of the Company's valuable intellectual property portfolio for its highly differentiated ablation technology.

Stratus Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stratus Medical)

Three new Patents Issued for Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode

Stratus Medical announced today three new patents that strengthen the Company's robust intellectual property portfolio. These patents include the Company's fourth patent issued in the United States, second patent issued in India, and first patent issued in Brazil, to protect its Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode device. The Company now owns 24 issued patents and 13 pending patent applications for its technology and will continue to submit additional applications. Nimbus is rapidly gaining market share in select markets around the world where Stratus Medical distributes through both direct sales representatives and distributor partners.

Bret Boudousquie, Stratus Medical CEO, offered "It is very important we continue to invest in protecting our highly differentiated and patented Nimbus technology, as we make rapid commercial progress. The Stratus Medical team is focused on making Nimbus the preferred large volume lesion nerve ablation technology to treat pain. We are proud to work with exceptional interventional pain medicine physicians around the world, who are utilizing Nimbus to improve the quality of life for their patients."

Dr. Dawood Sayed, Chief of Pain Medicine & Professor of Anesthesiology at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Vice Chairman of the Board, The American Society of Pain & Neuroscience, commented "We have been using Nimbus in our clinical practice for the past two years in RF procedures for spine and large joints, and are pleased with the predictable and sustained pain relief Nimbus provides our patients. We believe the large volume lesion Nimbus provides with its unique expandable tines contributes to improved outcomes. It is important we validate outcomes and are currently enrolling patients in a Level I Randomized Clinical Trial, comparing pain relief after Nimbus RF treatment to conservative care in the lumbar spine with periodic follow-up over twelve months."

About Stratus Medical – Stratus Medical is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and suffering and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation. The Nimbus® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode addresses the unmet need for an easy-to-use and cost-effective radiofrequency ablation device that provides a large volume lesion for sustained pain relief. Stratus Medical is headquartered in Magnolia, Texas.

Media Contact

Cody Jorgensen

Marketing Communications

Stratus Medical

346-703-0642

cody@stratusmedical.com

https://stratusmedical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stratus Medical