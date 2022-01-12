TradeStation Awarded "#1 Platform Technology" and "#1 Crypto Technology" in StockBrokers.com 2022 Online Broker Review

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures and crypto, is excited to announce two #1 rankings for its subsidiaries in StockBrokers.com's 2022 Online Broker Review. TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation Securities"), a broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, was awarded the title of "#1 Platform Technology" for the 10th consecutive year. In addition, TradeStation Crypto, Inc. ("TradeStation Crypto"), which offers a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, was the winner of "#1 Crypto Technology" for the second consecutive year.

TradeStation Securities also earned 2022 Best in Class accolades in six categories:

Active Trading (12 years running)

Commissions & Fees (three years running)

Futures Trading (three years running)

Mobile Trading Apps

Options Trading (10 years running)

Platform & Tools (11 years running)

"In a banner year for trading activity in the financial and crypto markets, we are thrilled to have our platform and crypto technology once again recognized by the annual Stockbrokers.com awards," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow with younger generations looking to invest, TradeStation is delighted to continue our culture of innovation and provide the best service for new and experienced traders alike."

StockBrokers.com's 12th annual Broker Review reviewed 15 brokerage firms on a total of 205 total variables and 3,075 data points collected. Brokers were assessed within nine main categories: Customer Service, Commissions & Fees, Research, Platforms & Tools, Mobile Trading Apps, Offering of Investments, Education, Ease of Use and Overall. More information about the methodology can be found here.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, been a fintech pioneer in its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM), and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL

CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

