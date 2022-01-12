The University of Arizona Global Campus Forms New Partnerships with Central Texas College and Temple College to Provide Tuition Benefits

The University of Arizona Global Campus Forms New Partnerships with Central Texas College and Temple College to Provide Tuition Benefits Associate Degree Graduates, College Employees, and their Family Members are Eligible

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), a leading provider of fully online higher education, has launched new partnerships with two community colleges in the heart of Texas. Temple College and Central Texas College (CTC) have formed separate partnerships with UAGC to provide an opportunity for all Temple and CTC associate degree alumni, staff, faculty, and employees' family members to receive a tuition savings† of up to $6450 per calendar year towards a bachelor's degree.

"These purposeful relationships will ease the transition from an associate degree to online bachelor's degree program."

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, January 17, 2022 by visiting the following links:

Central Texas College

SUCCESS.UAGC.EDU/CTC

Temple College

SUCCESS.UAGC.EDU/TEMPLE

Temple College in Temple, TX, and Central Texas College in nearby Killeen, TX, have approximately 27,000 and 20,000 enrolled students respectively, and the partnerships of each with UAGC provide greater educational opportunities and services for many of these students interested in taking the next step in their education journey by obtaining a bachelor's degree.

"We're proud to partner with both Central Texas College and Temple College by providing a path that makes it more accessible and affordable for their students to continue their higher education," said UAGC President Paul Pastorek. "These purposeful relationships will ease the transition from an associate degree to an online bachelor's degree program, providing greater educational opportunities and services for students transferring between institutions."

According to CTC, the partnership with UAGC represents one more opportunity CTC students have for a smooth transition to a four-year university and easy transferability of successfully completed college-level credits.

"Both institutions (CTC and UAGC) enter this agreement, which supports the concept of a seamless transfer for CTC students looking to continue their higher educational pursuits," said Jim Yeonopolus, CTC Chancellor. "We both believe transfer students should not be required to repeat competencies already achieved, and this will ultimately save money and enable students to complete their degree programs quicker."

UAGC has 50+ programs and there are no restrictions on the types of degree programs benefit recipients can pursue through the Forbes School of Business and Technology® or the College of Arts and Sciences at UAGC, providing adult learners with the flexibility, support, and a community to achieve the goals that will help them reach their fullest potential.

"Temple College is committed to providing our students with access to even greater educational opportunities, and this partnership with UAGC allows that to happen," said Dr. Christy Ponce, Temple College President.

Students who transfer to UAGC after earning an associate degree from CTC or Temple may receive savings up to $6450 per calendar year on tuition towards a bachelor's degree with the College Partner Benefit. Additional benefits are available for students using Veterans Affairs (VA) education benefits. More information can be found at SUCCESS.UAGC.EDU/CTC and SUCCESS.UAGC.EDU/TEMPLE.

†Savings on tuition and fees available for those who qualify. Benefits vary by degree level.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information, visit uagc.edu.

About Temple College

Temple College is a public, two-year college in Temple, Texas, that offers classes in Temple, Taylor and Hutto, as well as online. The college offers more than 60 certificate and degree programs, as well as dual credit courses for high school students and continuing education courses for adult learners.

About Central Texas College

Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas, is a public community college providing affordable, flexible education options for transfer or career preparation. Classes are offered on campus or online. Our locations around the world on military installations help service members and their families achieve their educational goals. Our proximity to Fort Hood, Texas, also contributes to a rich diversity on our campus in Killeen.

