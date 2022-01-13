CAMP Expands Its Retail Footprint to Massachusetts

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its expansion plans and commitment to bringing a new kind of retail to young families nationwide, CAMP, The Family Experience Company, announced the forthcoming opening of its newest location at Burlington Mall. The beloved retailer will bring its unique combination of play, product and programming to the greater Boston area. Families nationwide come to CAMP to enjoy interactive-themed experiences that delight kids and adults alike. This will be CAMP's 8th store and the first of many new brick and mortar locations set to open in 2022 including a flagship store in Los Angeles in early spring.

The CAMP Canteen

Opening on February 3rd, this 9,400 square foot location will feature a curated 'Canteen' where families will shop for their favorite toys, gifts, books and accessories for all ages. Within this beautifully designed Canteen lies CAMP's signature Magic Door, a speakeasy style pivoting wall that leads families to the location's first theme: The PAW Patrol™ Experience: Only at CAMP. This immersive experience, developed in partnership with leading global children's entertainment company Spin Master, brings PAW Patrol: The Movie™ to life. Kids of all ages will be able to live out their rescue mission dreams through themed environments; a lookout tower, ride on cars, zip-line, and more action packed activities celebrating their favorite group of adventurous pups. Timed tickets are available starting today.

"Following a successful and sold out run in Dallas and NYC, we can't wait to bring The PAW Patrol™ Experience to our newest location in Burlington, MA. Over the past year we have seen families drawn to our themed experiences — they are immersive and energizing fun for the whole family," says Ben Kaufman, CAMP's CEO.

Like all CAMP stores, the Burlington Mall location will have a new theme every four months, so there will always be something fresh and exciting to experience at CAMP. Families in the Boston area and nationwide can discover even more answers to "What should we do today?" on CAMP.com, with a curated selection of new and beloved toys and gifts, as well as original content for families including crafts, recipes, and activities. You can follow CAMP on instagram and Facebook (@campstores) to keep up with all the latest news. Download Digital Press Kit here.

ABOUT CAMP: CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates seven retail locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

The PAW Patrol Experience: Only at CAMP - Town Hall

The PAW Patrol Experience: Only at CAMP - Adventure Bay

Camp (PRNewsfoto/CAMP)

The PAW Patrol Experience: Only at CAMP - Zip-Line

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAMP