Sandra Fenwick Joins Patient Discovery's Board of Directors

Former CEO of Boston Children's Hospital Joins Forces With Patient Discovery to Leverage Real-World Data to Help Close Health Equity Gaps

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Discovery Solutions, today announced Sandra Fenwick, former Chief Executive Officer of Boston Children's Hospital, has joined Patient Discovery's board of directors. Ms. Fenwick brings decades of experience in healthcare leadership and innovation, and an extensive track record of delivering among the highest value pediatric care in the nation.

During Ms. Fenwick's tenure as CEO at Boston Children's Hospital, she led a diverse team of 20,000 faculty and staff at the forefront of improving and advancing child health through their life-changing work in clinical care, biomedical research, medical education, and community engagement.

"Sandi's transformational work at Children's has placed her at the center of solving the most complex and pressing challenges in healthcare today," said Patient Discovery CEO Jason Shore. "Her inclusive and visionary approach will accelerate our mission to transform the way all patients are understood, supported and treated through the power of technology."

"Patient Discovery is breaking down the barriers for patients from all socio-economic backgrounds to access personalized healthcare," said Sandi Fenwick. "I'm thrilled to be joining forces with Patient Discovery, and to be at the forefront of improving lives through using real-world, patient data to help solve some of the most pervasive issues that healthcare faces."

Ms. Fenwick joined Boston Children's in 1999 as Senior Vice President for Business Development Strategy and was appointed Chief Operating Officer that year. She was named President in 2008 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2013. During her time as CEO, she grew annual revenues to over $2.8 billion, including $450 million of research funding. She recently retired from Boston Children's on March 31, 2021.

In October 2021, Boston Children's launched the Sandra L. Fenwick Institute for Pediatric Health Equity and Inclusion to study pediatric health disparities and influence health policy. "This issue of true health equity has been under-emphasized, under-studied and under-acted upon," said Ms. Fenwick. "It is time for us to elevate this work and place it high on our agenda."

Ms. Fenwick currently serves on the boards of directors of Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically-inspired Engineering, Teladoc Health, Inc., Risk Management Foundation of the Harvard Medical Institutions, Inc., BCH UK Charity, Ltd. She is also a member of the International Women's Forum/Massachusetts and Women Corporate Directors/Boston. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Simmons College with distinction and a Master's in Public Health degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Texas School of Public Health. She has received numerous awards and honorary degrees for her contributions to healthcare.

About Patient Discovery

Patient Discovery's mission is to transform the way all patients are understood, supported and treated, and provide a platform for patients' real-world experiences to be integrated into decision-making throughout the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Patient Discovery's patient-provider engagement platform brings to the forefront non-clinical factors that both allow providers to efficiently create better patient-centric and standard care plans, and enable health systems and pharma to effectively make informed decisions based on aggregated, real-world patient insights.

