Secret Society of Odd Fellows NFT the Next BAYC? NFT project with real world utility, 100% royalties given back to community.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secret Society of Odd Fellows is releasing a collection of 10,011 NFTs on Saturday, January 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Owners of the NFTs gain membership access to a secret society whose benefits and offerings will increase over time.

Secret Society of Odd Fellows Mac Miller NFT

When you buy an Odd Fellow NFT, you're not simply buying an avatar or a dope piece of art, explained founder Jeremy Dunn. "Your Odd Fellow can serve as your digital identity, open digital doors and open doors in the real world like never been done before with real world utility."

The first benefit of owning an Odd Fellow NFT is VIP access, and table and bottle service, including a free bottle of liquor, at the Penthouse Club in Baltimore for the owner and four friends. Future exclusive benefits can be unlocked by the community through roadmap activation and 100 percent of the royalties from sales on OpenSea will go into the community wallet.

Odd Fellow NFT owners will also receive a free stack of pancakes at an IHOP in New Jersey!

Creating 11 NFTs for the project is Oschino Vasquez, the popular rapper who has written and produced multiple songs, mixtapes and studio albums and has worked with some of the greatest rap artists of all time, including Jay-Z and Kanye West. Vasquez has enjoyed a successful rapping and acting career through his affiliation with the State Property label since the early 2000s. Vasquez was signed to Roc-a-Fella Records along with Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Peedi Crakk, Omillio Sparks, and the Young Gunz (Young Chris and Neef Buck).

Each Odd Fellow is unique and programmatically generated from more than 160 possible traits, and hand drawn by artist Redouane Belhadi. The Odd Fellows are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and purchasing an Odd Fellow costs 0.08 ETH.

The Secret Society of Odd Fellows will be offering sneak peaks of the NFTs on its Discord and social media.

"I think the biggest thing with this particular NFT is the real world utility. Blockchain technology and NFTs in this regard will truly change the world," Dunn said. "That's what we are looking to do here. Change the world."

To learn more about the Secret Society of Odd Fellows NFTs, visit oddfellowsnft.com.

Contact:

Jeremiah Dunn,

+14105982688

jeremy@oddfellowsnft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Secret Society of Odd Fellows