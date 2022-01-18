Parkland clarifies details regarding a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, January 18, at 4:00pm MDT (6:00pm EDT) to discuss its announced acquisition of M&M Food Market

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI), will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, January 18, at 4:00pm MDT (6:00pm EDT) to discuss its announced acquisition of M&M Food Market. To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524874&tp_key=388fcb2af7

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question-and-answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 68511332). International participants can call 1-800-389-0704 (toll) (Conference ID: 68511332).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland's purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. We are a leading operator and consolidator of convenience retail and fuel marketing businesses. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant convenience, retail, commercial and wholesale brands, we serve over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and Central and South America. In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the essential fuels that our diverse customers rely on, we are a leader in manufacturing low carbon fuels and are rapidly building a charging network to serve growing demand for convenient charging from electric vehicle drivers in select markets.

Parkland's proven strategy is centered around growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are positioned to win through the energy transition and are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, further diversifying our retail business into convenience, food, and EV charging, and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is enabled and underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

