Androvett Welcomes Two New Members to Marketing Team

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is proud to announce the additions of Kaylee Brock as Digital Project Manager and Nichole Brandt as Marketing Manager to the Dallas office.

Ms. Brock works collaboratively to plan, oversee and execute various digital projects, establish and maintain ongoing reporting of metrics for all digital marketing activities and develop designs that advance clients' business and marketing objectives.

"Kaylee brings an extensive digital skillset to our team," said Bria Burk, Director of Digital Marketing. "With her expertise in lead generation campaigns and website development projects for clients, she is able to translate a client's objective into a customized digital strategy with the right combination of organic and paid platforms."

Ms. Brandt has more than 10 years of marketing experience that includes executing strategic marketing plans as well as directing the creative process. In this role, Ms. Brandt will work collaboratively as a member of the marketing team to plan, oversee and execute marketing projects and services for clients, including responsibilities in digital marketing and multimedia.

"We are very excited to have someone of Nichole's caliber join our team," said Zack McKamie, Vice President of Marketing. "Nichole brings a sense of command and confidence to the team. We will be looking to her to own and manage projects from the word go. All projects require a driver and some passengers. She will be a driver for us."

The additional staff is part of a broader growth strategy at Androvett, in part embodied in the company's expansion into Austin, Texas, last year and the opening of an office there.

It is also part of a company plan to be responsive to the ongoing and accelerating digital transformation. In a 2020 Twilio survey, 97 percent of enterprise decision-makers said the pandemic sped up their digital transformation and 79 percent had increased budgets to do so.

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 26th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

