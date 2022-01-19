DeFi Technologies Announces Block Token Purchase in Wilder World, an Immersive Decentralised 5D Metaverse

DeFi Technologies has participated in the project's $30 Million (USDC) token sale to expand Wilder World's New Dimension of Reality, together with the likes Anthony Pompliano , Animoca, Spartan Group, and other key players in the space

This token sale catapults Wilder World into the Top 3 Metaverse projects

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that it has made a block purchase of $WILD tokens, the native token of Wilder World, an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum, Unreal Engine 5 and open protocol ZERO.

DeFi Technologies logo (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.)

Wilder World aims to create the world's leading metaverse and virtual economy that is decentralized and self-sustainable. The platform is a decentralized ecosystem that includes DAOs, a token economy, a social platform, and a marketplace that connects artists, gamers, collectors, and crypto enthusiasts who can roam freely in multi-leveled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds.

Russell Starr, CEO of DeFi Technologies comments "Wilder World represents another incredible opportunity for our shareholders as well as another opportunity to partner with "Pomp" who continues to be an incredible advisor for DeFi Technologies".

"Wilder World's vision of an immersive, community-driven and fully decentralized metaverse that brings an intersection of art, culture, finance and more is incredibly exciting," said DeFi Technologies Chief Strategy Officer Diana Biggs. "We're extremely impressed with what they've achieved to date and are thrilled to be supporting such an epic project."

Since Wilder World's launch in Summer 2021, the ecosystem has generated over $15M from NFT sales and the native token, $WILD, has peaked over 100x since its launch in May of 2021.

DeFi Technologies' investment reflects another impressive addition to the Company's DeFi Ventures portfolio. Through DeFi Ventures, the Company Identifies and participates in revolutionary DeFi protocols, projects and technologies paving the way to a decentralised, digital future.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/.

